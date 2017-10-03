Storm Advisory for October 3: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Reading Assignments
- Andrew Schnittker writes in the Technician that Noah Hanifin is poised for a break out in year 3. [Technician]
- Justin Bourne with The Athletic discusses how, come cut time at the end of camp, teams see much more than the surface level information the fans get. [The Athletic ($)]
- Two rather interesting entries in Sportsnet’s top-23 defensemen over the past three seasons. [Sportsnet]
- Jeff Skinner talked to Adam and Joe on 99.9 The Fan about the added depth the Canes have for the upcoming season. [WRALSportsFan audio]
- As part of the season previews around the media, Fan Rag Sports writes about the Canes defense being the catalyst for what many see as a return to the postseason following an 8-season absence. [FanRag Sports]
- Jaromir Jagr to the Calgary Flames is nearly done deal, and our friends at the Flames SB Nation site Matchsticks & Gasoline are all over it. [Matchsticks & Gasoline]
Jaromir Jagr Fun Fact: Jagr was born 4 months before the Atlanta Flames held their expansion draft in 1972. #Jagr #Flames— Matchsticks&Gasoline (@MatchsticksCGY) October 2, 2017
- The Big Rig, Mike Maniscalco, returns for another Canes Cast podcast over at the Carolina Hurricanes site. [Carolina Hurricanes]
- Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen provides an interesting perspective, as he describes his time on the sidelines watching his team making the march to the Stanley Cup Final a season ago. [Nashville Predators]
- Josh Wesley helping to celebrate his father’s birthday, as Canes great Glen Wesley turns 49:
