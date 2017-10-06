Storm Advisory for October 6: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Reading Assignments
- As you likely know by now, the Hurricanes named Co-Captains for the upcoming season with Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk receiving the honor. Faulk joined The David Glenn Show on Thursday to discuss the honor and the coming season. [Around the 29th minute, The David Glenn Show]
- As for the other captain, Jordan Staal joined Adam and Joe on 99.9 The Fan to talk about the move as well. [99.9 The Fan]
- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper had a chance to catch up with the two Captain’s as he visited the contingent at PNC Arena on Thursday. [NHL]
- Mike Maniscalco discusses the decision and what it means for the Canes headed into the season opener on Saturday.
.@NHLCanes don't just have a captain; they have two in Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk. @mikemaniscalco on the surprising move. pic.twitter.com/pnYcgpF2Fh— FOX Sports Carolinas (@CanesOnFSCR) October 5, 2017
- Bryan Bickell took his final skate in the NHL last night at the Blackhawks’ home opener, after which the Hawks promptly trounced the Penguins:
One last shift for @bbicks29. All the best, Bryan. #BickellStrong— NHL (@NHL) October 6, 2017
Video: https://t.co/oycobsop64 pic.twitter.com/bANcaqHkEb
- The Golden Knights picked up Calvin Pickard in the expansion draft expecting him to back up Marc-Andre Fleury, but when Malcolm Subban hit the waiver wire a couple of days ago it meant curtains for Pickard. [Knights On Ice]
- Bruins rookie Jake DeBrusk scored his first career goal last night, and his dad Louie, a former NHLer himself, couldn’t stop the tears from flowing. [SBNation.com]
