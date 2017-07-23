Reading Assignments
There aren’t many today, admittedly:
- It’s a seven year deal for Viktor Arvidsson worth nearly $30 million, averting arbitration. [Predators]
- Want to print your Canadiens season tickets? That will be $150, please. [CBC Sports]
- Marc-Andre Fleury’s day with the Stanley Cup doubled as the end of a chapter of his life. [NHL.com]
- It’s been two years since Lou Lamoriello was named general manager of the Maple Leafs. Trying to figure out where he stands in the hierarchy in that time is anything but straightforward. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- The Vegas Golden Knights will make you feel old:
Our prospects were born in the late 1990s, so forgive them if they're not too familiar with @HansonMusic pic.twitter.com/z8v5bDWxrt— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 19, 2017
