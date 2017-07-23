 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory for July 23: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Viktor Arvidsson got paaaaaid.

By Brian LeBlanc
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators

Reading Assignments

There aren’t many today, admittedly:

  • It’s a seven year deal for Viktor Arvidsson worth nearly $30 million, averting arbitration. [Predators]
  • Want to print your Canadiens season tickets? That will be $150, please. [CBC Sports]
  • Marc-Andre Fleury’s day with the Stanley Cup doubled as the end of a chapter of his life. [NHL.com]
  • It’s been two years since Lou Lamoriello was named general manager of the Maple Leafs. Trying to figure out where he stands in the hierarchy in that time is anything but straightforward. [Pension Plan Puppets]
  • The Vegas Golden Knights will make you feel old:

