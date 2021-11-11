Rees assigned to Chicago, DeAngelo fined and a Canes’ injury update

First and foremost, happy Veterans Day to all, and a big thank you to any of you who have served.

The Canes are back in Raleigh with a back-to-back starting up tomorrow night, and there have been a few minor news items surrounding the team that have come down the wire today.

So, here’s a little update on what’s going on with the Canes on this fine Thursday:

Injury/Illness update

The Canes practiced Thursday morning at PNC Arena, and there were a few faces missing from the ice.

The three injured Canes — Nino Niederreiter, Brett Pesce and Antti Raanta — did not practice, but skated beforehand, according to Rod Brind’Amour. That, of course, is a good sign for that trio.

“Those guys all skated this morning early, so that’s positive,” Brind’Amour said. “We’ll know more tomorrow at morning skate to kind of see where they’re out. But I’d say very doubtful [they play this weekend].”

Apart from the injuries, the Canes were missing two other forwards during Thursday morning’s practice, as neither Jesper Fast nor Martin Necas were present.

11 forwards on the ice. No Necas or Fast, Leivo out with the fourth line. — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) November 11, 2021

Brind’Amour gave an update on them following practice as well:

“We kept Jesper and [Necas] out,” Brind’Amour said. “They weren’t feeling good. We kept them out and tested them. They came back negative, so that’s good. You’re always being cautious.”

Tony DeAngelo fined for embellishment

The NHL issued a $2,000 fine to Canes’ defenseman Tony DeAngelo Thursday afternoon for an embellishment/diving incident in the loss to the Florida Panthers.

DeAngelo had been previously warned for embellishment after the Canes’ win over Arizona on Oct. 31, and was given the fine for his second incident. Here’s that play from the Florida game:

Any ensuing embellishment incidents for DeAngelo will result in a $1,000 increase to the fine, with it capping at $5,000.

Jamieson Rees assigned to Chicago

Some good news down the prospect wire for the Canes, as Rees was assigned to Chicago Thursday after spending the beginning of the season on the injured non-roster list.

Rees suffered a knee injury and had surgery to repair it on Oct. 12, but will now be headed to the AHL to get going on his season.