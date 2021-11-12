Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

For the first time since March 2020, the Carolina Hurricanes will face-off against the Philadelphia Flyers in a Metro Division match-up. The last time these two met was shortly after the David Ayres game when the Canes lost 4-1 with Alex Nedeljkovic in goal and Justin Williams notching the only goal for Carolina. At the time the Flyers were fighting for first place in the division and the Hurricanes were trying to hold on to a wild card spot.
Fast forward nearly 20 months and Williams is retired, Nedeljkovic is playing for Detroit, and the Hurricanes have the highest points percentage in the NHL while the Flyers are struggling to figure out where they fit in a jam-packed division.
Philadelphia is led by Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux who both have twelve points this season while the Canes already have five different players with over 10 points. While Carolina is sitting high in the league on just about every measurable stat, the Flyers are finding themselves right in the middle which simply is not good enough in the Metro Division where every team is over .500. The Hurricanes on paper should be the better team but they have to be careful to not let the ghosts of days past creep up on them. The Metro teams have always been a kryptonite for the Canes and they have to find a way to defeat teams like the Flyers, Penguins, and Capitals in they want to win this division.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Flyers
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Flyers
|Record
|10-1-0
|6-3-2
|Goals/Game
|3.73
|2.91
|Goals Against/Game
|1.91
|2.46
|Shots/Game
|33.45
|30.73
|Face Off Win %
|56.3%
|55.7%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|25.0% (8th)
|18.8% (18th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|86.0% (9th)
|81.6% (16th)
|ES Corsi For %
|54.74%
|49.19%
|ES PDO
|103.79
|102.36
|PIM/Game
|11:10
|10:27
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Carter Hart
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Carter Hart
|Record
|9-1-0
|3-3-2
|Save %
|.939
|.924
|GAA
|1.74
|2.49
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Alex Lyon
|Martin Jones
|Category
|Alex Lyon
|Martin Jones
|Record
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|Save %
|N/A
|.950
|GAA
|N/A
|1.67
Game Notes
- After his game-tying goal in Tampa on Tuesday, Teuvo Teravainen sits one goal away from 100 in his career
- Jaccob Slavin needs just three more assists to move in to a tie for fifth all-time in Hurricanes history for assists by a defenseman
- This will be the 149th time these two franchises have met with Carolina holding an overall record of 47-72-14-15. Taking in to account more recent history, under Rod Brind’ Amour’s direction the Canes are 5-3-0 against #17’s former team.
- While we do not know what the Canes will do in goal over this back-to-back set it’s worth noting that Alex Lyon spent his entire five pro seasons with the Flyers organization appearing in 22 games going 6-7-2 with a 3.21 GAA. It’s possible Lyon could play tonight against his former team if the coaching staff wants to save Frederik Andersen from having to play back-to-back nights.
