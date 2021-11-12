Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups and Game Discussion

For the first time in the month of November the Canes will hit the ice in PNC Arena Friday night, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers for the first meeting between the two teams since January of 2020.
It’ll be the front end of a back-to-back for the Canes, with Frederik Andersen getting the nod in net with Alex Lyon doing the backing up. Carolina is coming off an overtime win against the Lightning, looking to keep its magic going back on home ice.
The Canes’ lineup could look a little bit different Friday night, with the availability of some guys up in the air. Nino Niederreiter, who has missed some time, practiced with the team Friday morning, but his status is up in there.
Martin Necas, who is dealing with a non-COVID illness, did not practice Friday, and he’s also somewhat of a game-time decision.
A lot up in the air for tonight’s lineup, Brind’Amour said. Necas (sick) is a game-time decision. Raanta skated again this morning and is still working on being cleared.— Cory Lavalette (@corylav) November 12, 2021
Niederreiter get good to today, but Brind’Amour said he’s “pretty sure” he wouldn’t play.
It’s hard to get a full read on what Carolina’s lineup will look Friday, but here’s how the Canes hit the ice at morning skate, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes. It certainly won’t be how the lines look Friday even if it is the group available, but it’s what we’ve got right now.
The defensive pairings should be correct, and it will be Andersen in net:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Josh Leivo
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Seth Jarvis
Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Tony DeAngelo
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Frederik Andersen
Alex Lyon
Game-time Decisions: Nino Niederreiter (lower body), Martin Necas (illness)
Injuries: Brett Pesce (lower body), Antti Raanta (upper body)
The Flyers are coming off an ugly 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and are also playing the front end of a back-to-back, with another tilt Saturday in Dallas.
The Flyers are 6-3-2 so far this season, with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier leading the way with 12 points each.
Carter Hart and Martin Jones have been solid in net so far for Philadelphia, and it looks like it will be the former between the pipes Friday night in Raleigh. Missing for the Flyers are Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes.
Here’s how the Flyers will hit the ice in PNC:
Claude Giroux - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom - Derick Brassard - Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee - Scott Laughton - James van Riemsdyk
Patrick Brown - Nate Thompson - Zack MacEwan
Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle - Nate Seeler
Carter Hart
Martin Jones
Injuries/Scratches: Ryan Ellis (lower body), Kevin Hayes (abdominal, LTIR)
