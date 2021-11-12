Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups and Game Discussion

Philadelphia Flyers ( 6-3-2) vs Carolina Hurricanes (10-1-0) Regular Season Game 12 Friday, November 2 - 7 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Broad Street Hockey Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

For the first time in the month of November the Canes will hit the ice in PNC Arena Friday night, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers for the first meeting between the two teams since January of 2020.

It’ll be the front end of a back-to-back for the Canes, with Frederik Andersen getting the nod in net with Alex Lyon doing the backing up. Carolina is coming off an overtime win against the Lightning, looking to keep its magic going back on home ice.

The Canes’ lineup could look a little bit different Friday night, with the availability of some guys up in the air. Nino Niederreiter, who has missed some time, practiced with the team Friday morning, but his status is up in there.

Martin Necas, who is dealing with a non-COVID illness, did not practice Friday, and he’s also somewhat of a game-time decision.

A lot up in the air for tonight’s lineup, Brind’Amour said. Necas (sick) is a game-time decision. Raanta skated again this morning and is still working on being cleared.



Niederreiter get good to today, but Brind’Amour said he’s “pretty sure” he wouldn’t play. — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) November 12, 2021

It’s hard to get a full read on what Carolina’s lineup will look Friday, but here’s how the Canes hit the ice at morning skate, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes. It certainly won’t be how the lines look Friday even if it is the group available, but it’s what we’ve got right now.

The defensive pairings should be correct, and it will be Andersen in net:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Josh Leivo

Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Seth Jarvis

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei - Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen

Alex Lyon

Game-time Decisions: Nino Niederreiter (lower body), Martin Necas (illness)

Injuries: Brett Pesce (lower body), Antti Raanta (upper body)

The Flyers are coming off an ugly 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and are also playing the front end of a back-to-back, with another tilt Saturday in Dallas.

The Flyers are 6-3-2 so far this season, with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier leading the way with 12 points each.

Carter Hart and Martin Jones have been solid in net so far for Philadelphia, and it looks like it will be the former between the pipes Friday night in Raleigh. Missing for the Flyers are Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes.

Here’s how the Flyers will hit the ice in PNC:

Claude Giroux - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom - Derick Brassard - Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee - Scott Laughton - James van Riemsdyk

Patrick Brown - Nate Thompson - Zack MacEwan

Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle - Nate Seeler

Carter Hart

Martin Jones

Injuries/Scratches: Ryan Ellis (lower body), Kevin Hayes (abdominal, LTIR)