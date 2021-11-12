They Said It: Brind’Amour, Trocheck, Lorentz after loss to Flyers

For the first time this season the Carolina Hurricanes have lost in PNC Arena, falling to the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Friday night.

The Canes took a 1-0 lead in the middle frame thanks to a batted-in goal from Steven Lorentz, but couldn’t get anything else past Carter Hart the rest of the night.

The Flyers tallied twice in the third period, with Joel Farabee collecting a firm pass off the boards and scoring through Frederik Andersen for the first. Zack MacEwan scored the second, getting a good bounce to help win the game.

Following the loss, Canes’ head coach Rod Brind’Amour, forward Vincent Trocheck and Lorentz spoke with media members. Here is what they had to say:

Rod Brind’Amour

On the bad third period: Yeah, it was kind of two different games. It was probably two of our best periods we have played all year, as far as doing what we wanted to do. We just didn’t get enough out of those periods. We knew they were going to have a push. You’re not going to dominate three periods. It’s just not going to happen. We had a few bad shifts, and they capitalized. We had good looks at the end. We had a good power play. We just didn’t do enough with the first two periods to allow us to have a little wiggle room.

On if some of that can be chalked up to Hart’s performance: Yeah, he was great. We know that. Again, it was just frustrating because we got off our game for a few minutes, more than a few minutes, in the third. That was the difference.

On if he was pleased with the way the team generated offense: Like I said, I thought it was two of the better periods we’ve played in the first two periods. We had a goal that was offside. It was just one of those nights where nothing was working for us as far as getting rewarded for what was going on. We messed up and it went in our net. Tough night for everyone, really. We played pretty good for two, and we didn’t get anything out of it.

On if this felt like one that slipped away: Yeah, no question. Of course.

On Philadelphia’s first goal: It was a good play by them. We had the exact same play as them on the power play. We just lose it, and they put it in. That’s how it goes sometimes. It’s just frustrating because the third period leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

On Seth Jarvis’ game: He was really good, I thought. Again, he’s played pretty well every game.

On his displeasure with some of the penalties: Did you get replays on those? What do you think? I can’t comment on that. It’s unfortunate that that’s the way it goes. But we won’t blame the referees. It’s hard to tell live what’s going on. It’s way too fast. You need a quick two-second replay and you can clear all this up. It’ll happen. Twenty years from now we’ll be doing that. We did kill the penalties. So that I guess didn’t turn out to have any influence on the game. Special teams wasn’t the problem.

On if he knows about player availability Saturday: I don’t know. I usually get that update in about 20 minutes.

On if he knows who will start in net Saturday: We’ll hash that out tonight, or maybe tomorrow. We’ll see how everybody feels before make that.

On bouncing back Saturday: You’ve got a great team coming in here that’s sitting there waiting. It’s going to be a huge challenge. We’ll turn the page, and we’ll get at it tomorrow.

Vincent Trocheck

On his displeasure with his penalties: Yeah, I don’t know. I didn’t agree with the call. I obviously can’t be slamming my stick. I didn’t agree with the other, but we killed them both off. It is what it is.

On if he was satisfied with the power play despite lack of results: I mean, yeah. It’s tough. You’re out there to score goals. We are creating a lot of chances, but those have got to go in. It’s on us to look at it and get ready to go back at it tomorrow and put the puck in the net on the power play.

On how Philadelphia was able to control the start of the third period: I think we got a little complacent. We tried to make plays that we didn’t need to make. That’s kind of our M.O., is closing out games. Tonight we got a little too cute, made a few too many turnovers in the neutral zone and our end. It led to them playing in our end. If we just stay playing the same way we were in the first two periods, I think we win that game.

Steven Lorentz

On if this was about running into a hot goalie or was there more to it: He did play well. He had a great game. But as the Carolina Hurricanes, we hold ourselves to a higher standard than what we showed in the third period there. We played a great 40 minutes of hockey, but it doesn’t take 40 minutes to win in this league. It takes a full 60. That first couple of minutes of the third period, we were back on our heels. That’s just not how we play. Some of the turnovers were just in the wrong times and in the wrong spots. That’s what happens. They capitalized on our mistakes. It’s definitely disappointing, for sure, but I think we did it to ourselves. It’s too bad. Like I said, we did play a really solid first 40 minutes. We weren’t expecting it to be a super high-scoring game. They have a pretty similar system to ours. It’s too bad that in the third period they just kind of beat us at our own game. We’ve got to tighten up and come ready to play against a real strong hockey club tomorrow.

On how much scoring helps his personal confidence: I think I’m just still starting to get more and more confidence with each passing game, offensively. I still think there’s times where I may pass up shots or I might turn away from going to the net. I think it’s slowly starting to come. I’ve always been a bit of a late bloomer. It’s taken me a little bit longer to develop. I’m starting to get comfortable going to the blue paint and going to those dirty areas and getting confidence. It obviously helps playing with really great linemates night in and night out. Those guys do a lot of the heavy lifting. As long as I’m going to the net and that’s where pucks are going, and that’s where they should be going, I think it helps for every guy that likes to go to the net.

On if he’s ever played baseball: Maybe a little bit when I was younger. I think I played a year of softball. I just kind of took a swing at it, and fortunately it went off my shaft and went in. It all starts with good plays in our D-zone, leading to our O-zone. Good forecheck pressure. Obviously good things happen when, like I said, you go to the net. We didn’t really do enough of that in the third period. But those shifts that we were playing down in their end in the first 40, you could tell that we were dominating. We were getting a lot of chances. For whatever reason we just let off the gas in the third period and it came back to bite us.