Storm Advisory 11/15/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It: About Last Night, Unlikely Heroes and the Return of Justin Faulk
Reading Assignments
- Leo Komarov is leaving the New York Islanders to play in the KHL. [NHL]
- Samuel Blais and Mackenzie Blackwood left last night’s New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils games with injuries. [SportsNet]
There are some heavy hitters set to hit the open market this NHL off-season.— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 15, 2021
It's still early, but what names will be making the most noise over the next few months?https://t.co/986wocfn1k
- Connor McDavid becomes the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 600 career points. [$The Athletic]
This is what makes me miss playing team sports—Coaches like Rod the Bod. I was just a high school varsity/Dlll stiff but man what a feeling of love and bond and focus when you have coaches who walk the fitness walk and talk the passionate talk. A wins above expected mesomorph. https://t.co/deYVR2BEkE— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) November 14, 2021
- Sidney Crosby and three other Penguins were activated ahead of the game against the Washington Capitals last night. It didn’t help, they lost by five goals. [ESPN]
The #Canes have the best points percentage, the best goal differential, and the fewest losses in hockey through one month of play. @WaltRuff and @OvertimeScottB put their heads together to discuss the hot start for the team from Raleigh.https://t.co/vWkURc2Auc— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 15, 2021
- The Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020 finally gets its induction ceremony. [NBC Sports]
- Alex Ovechkin is not too old to pass the Great One. [FiveThirtyEight]
The #Canes have reassigned goaltender Alex Lyon to the @Chicago_Wolves.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) November 14, 2021
The 28-year-old won his team regular season debut last night, stopping 27 of 29.https://t.co/GRJ7XIhAN0
- Caps sign Nic Dowd to a three-year contract extension. [TSN]
- Jake Allen leaves the Montreal Canadiens game against Detroit Red Wings this weekend. He has yet to return to game action. [NHL]
Loading comments...