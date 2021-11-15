 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 11/15/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Rangers/Devils gets physical, Ovi chasing Gretzky and Hockey Hall of Fame Class gets inducted

By Zeke Lukow
St. Louis Blues v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Reading Assignments

  • Connor McDavid becomes the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 600 career points. [$The Athletic]
  • Sidney Crosby and three other Penguins were activated ahead of the game against the Washington Capitals last night. It didn’t help, they lost by five goals. [ESPN]
  • The Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020 finally gets its induction ceremony. [NBC Sports]
  • Alex Ovechkin is not too old to pass the Great One. [FiveThirtyEight]

