Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (11-2-0, 22 pts) at Vegas Golden Knights (9-6-0, 18 pts) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 14

Tuesday, November 16 – 10:00 p.m. ET

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Gather ‘round, children, and I shall share with you the stories of days of yore. In ye olden times, before “an abundance of caution” became a required part of the vernacular, the Carolina Hurricanes would occasionally play hockey games in places that required long flights to their destination. Every once in a while, they would even play a game in the Pacific time zone, requiring their fans to stay up late and inviting all sorts of mayhem and tomfoolery in the comment section.

Friends, it’s been entirely too long of a time, but tonight we celebrate, for Canes After Dark has finally returned.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Golden Knights Category Hurricanes Golden Knights Record 11-2-0 9-6-0 Goals/Game 3.46 3.07 Goals Against/Game 1.92 3.07 Shots/Game 33.23 32.73 Face Off Win % 55.9% 46.4% Power Play % (Rank) 23.5% (9th) 14.7% (27th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 86.4% (5th) 81.4% (17th) ES Corsi For % 54.22% 48.72% ES PDO 103.25 100.12 PIM/Game 10:51 08:31

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Robin Lehner Category Frederik Andersen Robin Lehner Record 9-2-0 7-5-0 Save % .938 .918 GAA 1.78 2.83

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Laurent Brossoit Category Antti Raanta Laurent Brossoit Record 1-0-0 2-1-0 Save % .900 .905 GAA 2.49 3.05

Game Notes