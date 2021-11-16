Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will hit the road for their first of six straight games away from home tonight in Vegas against the Golden Knights. It’ll be our first #CanesAfterDark of the year as this one was a 10 p.m. puck drop, so make sure you grab some caffeine.
The Hurricanes shouldn’t need any caffeinated beverages to get energized for this one, the reinforcements coming to the lineup should provide plenty in that department.
Brett Pesce remains out, but the Hurricanes will get a trio of players back, as forwards Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter will re-enter the lineup, and Antti Raanta will make his third start of the season in net.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Tony DeAngelo
Ian Cole - Brendan Smith
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Possible Scratches: Steven Lorentz
Injured: Brett Pesce (lower body)
Vegas’ lineup will have a bit of a different look on Tuesday, with forwards Jonathan Marchessault and William Carrier unavailable due to their placement on the NHL’s COVID protocol list, and the team calling up Sven Baertschi and Paul Cotter from the AHL.
Stay tuned for more information on the Golden Knights’ lineup as puck drop draws closer.
