Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (11-2-0, 22 pts) at Vegas Golden Knights (9-6-0, 18 pts) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 14

Tuesday, November 16 – 10:00 p.m. ET

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will hit the road for their first of six straight games away from home tonight in Vegas against the Golden Knights. It’ll be our first #CanesAfterDark of the year as this one was a 10 p.m. puck drop, so make sure you grab some caffeine.

The Hurricanes shouldn’t need any caffeinated beverages to get energized for this one, the reinforcements coming to the lineup should provide plenty in that department.

Brett Pesce remains out, but the Hurricanes will get a trio of players back, as forwards Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter will re-enter the lineup, and Antti Raanta will make his third start of the season in net.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei - Tony DeAngelo

Ian Cole - Brendan Smith

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Possible Scratches: Steven Lorentz

Injured: Brett Pesce (lower body)

Vegas’ lineup will have a bit of a different look on Tuesday, with forwards Jonathan Marchessault and William Carrier unavailable due to their placement on the NHL’s COVID protocol list, and the team calling up Sven Baertschi and Paul Cotter from the AHL.

Stay tuned for more information on the Golden Knights’ lineup as puck drop draws closer.