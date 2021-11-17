Storm Advisory 11/17/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Fortune favors the Canes with win in Vegas
- Should he stay or should he go? How Seth Jarvis is proving his case to the Canes
Reading Assignments
- The 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class finally got its chance to be inducted on Monday night after a long wait. [CBC]
- Looking ahead to the class of 2022, in Adam Gold’s mind there is no reason why Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour shouldn’t be inducted. [WRAL]
- It’s early, but the Carolina Hurricanes are playing like Stanley Cup contenders. [FTE]
- Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and has backing from big names such as LeBron James, is looking to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins. [ESPN]
- NHL attendance so far — a team-by-team breakdown from the concerning to the hopeful. [The Athletic $]
- Despite everyone on the team being fully vaccinated, the NHL has been forced to postpone at least the next three Ottawa Senators games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within their organization. [ESPN]
- Former Maple Leafs’ captain Dion Phaneuf has announced his retirement from the NHL. [SI]
- Why the IIHF is hopeful to introduce 3-on-3 Olympic hockey. [Sportsnet]
