Storm Advisory 11/17/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

The Hockey Hall of Fame inducts a new class, breaking down attendance by team, and could there be new ownership in Pittsburgh?

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class finally got its chance to be inducted on Monday night after a long wait. [CBC]
  • Looking ahead to the class of 2022, in Adam Gold’s mind there is no reason why Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour shouldn’t be inducted. [WRAL]
  • It’s early, but the Carolina Hurricanes are playing like Stanley Cup contenders. [FTE]
  • Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and has backing from big names such as LeBron James, is looking to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins. [ESPN]
  • NHL attendance so far — a team-by-team breakdown from the concerning to the hopeful. [The Athletic $]
  • Despite everyone on the team being fully vaccinated, the NHL has been forced to postpone at least the next three Ottawa Senators games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within their organization. [ESPN]
  • Former Maple Leafs’ captain Dion Phaneuf has announced his retirement from the NHL. [SI]
  • Why the IIHF is hopeful to introduce 3-on-3 Olympic hockey. [Sportsnet]

