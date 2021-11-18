Carolina Hurricanes at Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (12-2-0, 24 pts) at Anaheim Ducks (10-4-3, 23 pts) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 15

Thursday, November 18 – 10:00 p.m. ET

Honda Center, Anaheim, CA Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Anaheim Calling Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Alternate title: Canes After Dark 2: Electric Boogaloo

We’re one game into the west coast road trip and now that I’m not a college student with no responsibilities, I see how much of a pain these late night games are. The adult world cares not for my sleep deprivation, so I must press on and tell you about how the Hurricanes match up against the Anaheim Ducks, no matter how tired I am.

Rod Brind’Amour didn’t rule out Brett Pesce returning to game action against Anaheim in his press conference on Wendesday, saying that they’ll likely make a decision on his status during the morning skate. Getting Pesce back in the lineup would be tremendous for the Hurricanes and a much needed boost to the penalty kill and the team’s play at even strength. However, if he is not ready to go, it’s safe to say that Brendan Smith will be suiting up on the third pairing once again.

The Hurricanes saw a much better performance from Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old center spent time at his natural position and was an instant fit on his line, making plays on the forecheck and in transition to generate scoring chances. Kotkaniemi has struggled early on with the Hurricanes, so hopefully the game against Vegas will snowball into better performances from him moving forward.

Seth Jarvis has put the puck in the back of the net in three straight games, and while only one of those goals has counted, it’s clear that he belongs in the NHL. I’ve wondered how Jarvis will contend against the more physical Western Conference teams, so this will be a good test to see if he can continue to play his game even when the physicality ramps up.

The Ducks have been one of the league’s biggest surprises early on, riding an eight game win streak into the matchup. Forward Troy Terry leads the team in scoring with 21 points in 16 games, while Ryan Getzlaf is second with 18 points in 17 games. Getzlaf recorded his 1000th career point against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night, becoming the only player in Anaheim Ducks history to reach the milestone according to ESPN.

The Ducks have had some balanced scoring early on, with seven players already hitting double digit points through 17 games. Anaheim is also benefitting from stellar goaltending, with John Gibson posting a .925 save percentage in 13 appearances and Anthony Stolarz posting a .912 save percentage in four appearances.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Ducks Category Hurricanes Ducks Record 12-2-0 10-4-3 Goals/Game 3.50 3.53 Goals Against/Game 1.93 2.65 Shots/Game 33.86 31.35 Face Off Win % 55.3% 51.8% Power Play % (Rank) 24.5% (8th) 27.8% (4th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 86.7% (7th) 86.4% (8th) ES Corsi For % 55.16% 48.44% ES PDO 102.81 101.68 PIM/Game 10:12 09:39

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen John Gibson Category Frederik Andersen John Gibson Record 9-2-0 9-2-2 Save % .938 .925 GAA 1.78 2.33

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Anthony Stolarz Category Antti Raanta Anthony Stolarz Record 2-0-0 1-2-1 Save % .906 .912 GAA 2.27 2.98

Game Notes