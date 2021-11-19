 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 11/19/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

The Hurricanes announce new promotions, diving in to the rough start for the Canucks, and a crazy story from the USHL involving players walking out on their team

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The Carolina Hurricanes have announced multiple theme nights for the 2021-22 season including a NASCAR night, Star Wars night, and more. [Hurricanes]
  • On top of those promotions the team has also announced a new Varsity program which appears to have replaced the old College Colors nights. [Hurricanes]
  • Head coach Rod Brind’Amour joined John Buccigross to discuss his new baggage handler duties:
  • 32 Thoughts is back with a lot of information on the Vancouver Canucks downfall, Jack Eichel’s recovery, and Elliotte Friedman’s thoughts on the Hall of Fame. [Sportsnet]
  • Four NHL General Manager’s that are on the hot seat. [SI]
  • Elias Pettersson, Philipp Grubauer, and the rest of the NHL’s first month all-disappointment team. [The Athletic $]
  • Carey Price skated with the Montreal Canadiens for the first time since returning to the team following his leave of absence. [NHL]
  • In what some speculate is a record-breaking deal, the Staples Center will be renamed to Crptyo (dot) com Arena in December. [NHL]
  • A crazy story from the Omaha Lancers out of the USHL. All the players walked out on the team and the coaching staff has resigned as tensions have come to a boiling point. [GF Herald]

