Storm Advisory 11/19/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Canes clip Ducks’ wings with Jarvis winner, Andersen gem
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Jarvis, Andersen break down hard-fought win over Ducks
- Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: Playoff Position Separation Forms
- Quick Whistles: Andrei Svechnikov’s Remarkable Run, Seth Jarvis Impresses, and Bottom-Six Success
Reading Assignments
- The Carolina Hurricanes have announced multiple theme nights for the 2021-22 season including a NASCAR night, Star Wars night, and more. [Hurricanes]
- On top of those promotions the team has also announced a new Varsity program which appears to have replaced the old College Colors nights. [Hurricanes]
- Head coach Rod Brind’Amour joined John Buccigross to discuss his new baggage handler duties:
Fun talk with Coach Rod The Bod on “The Point” today on ESPN2. We talked baggage handling Rod at the end..full show on ESPN+ for you to watch when you want.. pic.twitter.com/rUwBaCf6H3— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) November 17, 2021
- 32 Thoughts is back with a lot of information on the Vancouver Canucks downfall, Jack Eichel’s recovery, and Elliotte Friedman’s thoughts on the Hall of Fame. [Sportsnet]
- Four NHL General Manager’s that are on the hot seat. [SI]
- Elias Pettersson, Philipp Grubauer, and the rest of the NHL’s first month all-disappointment team. [The Athletic $]
- Carey Price skated with the Montreal Canadiens for the first time since returning to the team following his leave of absence. [NHL]
- In what some speculate is a record-breaking deal, the Staples Center will be renamed to Crptyo (dot) com Arena in December. [NHL]
- A crazy story from the Omaha Lancers out of the USHL. All the players walked out on the team and the coaching staff has resigned as tensions have come to a boiling point. [GF Herald]
