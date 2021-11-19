They Said It: Brind’Amour, Jarvis, Andersen break down hard-fought win over Ducks

Great teams find ways to win games, and that’s exactly what the Carolina Hurricanes did Thursday night in Anaheim.

The Canes snapped the Ducks’ eight-game win streak with a 2-1 victory, as Frederik Andersen came off a long break to put in an incredible performance that was capped off by Seth Jarvis’ second straight game-winning goal.

Ethan Bear had his first goal as a member of the Hurricanes early in the game to get Carolina ahead, as the Canes battled for 60 minutes against a very good Ducks team to earn a hard-fought two points.

Following the win, head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Jarvis and Andersen spoke with members of the media. Here is what they had to say:

*A note: I couldn’t hear the in-person questions tonight from the Zoom feed, so I’m making an assumption on the gist of most of the questions based on the answers.

Rod Brind’Amour

On the win: I thought we were not very good at the start, and they were really good. They were on us the first period. We were really fortunate to come out of there even. Freddie made some big saves. We slowly kind of got a little bit better, and I thought our third period was our best period. We’ll take the win. That’s a good team. They’re playing fast. I thought they were real confident in what they were doing, that’s for sure.

On the game: I think the game had a bit of everything. It had a lot of grind in there. Some good, physical play. I thought our game got better as it went along.

On Andersen: That’s the difference, right? We weren’t good, and he allowed us to kind of hang in there and build our game. I don’t think we were ever great in this game, that’s for sure, but he was. If you want to have one player be great on your team every night, that’s the guy.

On Jarvis bouncing back from the missed penalty shot: That says a lot about him. He was a little upset, you could tell, that he didn’t score there on the penalty shot. I think it was his next shift maybe that he gets it. He’s been good for us, obviously. I think he had four or five other good opportunities tonight, too. He’s definitely proven his worth, for sure.

On the key to winning on the road: I think it’s just the guys come to play. For the most part all year we’ve been pretty good. I think we’ve had one stinker. Tonight was a stinker to start, but we got to our game. Like I said, our goalie kept us in it. We’re generally pretty consistent with our game. I think that helps when you play on the road.

On the Ducks: They’re the hottest team in the league, and you can see why. We don’t get to see them very much over the last couple years. You can see why their record is what it is and why they were on that run. They’re good. That’s a really good team over there. A lot of young talent. You can really see that they’re going to be something as they move forward.

On if this win was a little better because of how they won: They’re all good, but it was better because I don’t think we were very good in this game. To be able to get a win like that is one of the better ones because we probably didn’t deserve it.

On getting Andersen a break before this game: I think it was huge. The schedule was what it was early, and we didn’t feel like we overcooked him. That goalie position is so important. And just a mental break, to give him that, it kind of refreshed him hopefully for another little run here coming up.

On if he’s running out of adjectives for Jarvis: Yeah. I think you’re right. For a young kid to be a factor pretty much every game that he’s played in, that’s a sign of something special. You don’t necessarily have to be on the scoresheet, but he’s around. He’s definitely creating chances for himself and other teammates. He’s been good, no doubt.

On Bear: It was obviously a huge goal because, like I said, I didn’t like our first period. That was a big goal for us. He’s been good. I think he’s getting better. He’s getting used to how we want him to play. There’s still areas for him to continue to grow, and I think he has the best partner to continue to do that with. No question about it.

Seth Jarvis

On getting the game winner again: Yeah, it’s awesome. To help the team win is huge. Missing that penalty shot kind of sucked, so I was happy to get one back for the boys. Getting two points here especially in Anaheim where they were hot, that’s always the goal.

On his penalty shot: First off, I was tired. I kind of regained my composure. I came down and was thinking a fake shot backhand, but I saw he wasn’t moving very much. I tried to just fake him and beat him down low, but he’s a good goalie for a reason and he read it.

On getting the win in a game where the team wasn’t its best: That’s awesome. I think tonight we didn’t play as good as we wanted to. We didn’t come in here as good as we wanted to. But to get the two points is what really matters. But we have some building blocks, and we’ve got to get ready for the next game.

On moving on from the penalty shot miss: I give myself a 20-second rule. I think about it for 20 seconds and get mad about it, then I let it go. You can’t dwell on things that long, especially in a fast game like that. You’ve got to move forward, and whatever happens happens.

On Andersen: He’s awesome every night. He was stellar again. He made some huge saves. That’s all you can ask for him, to make the big saves. I thought he had a goal tonight, but it just wasn’t.

Frederik Andersen

On how he felt: Good. The guys were really good in front of me, letting me see the puck pretty easily. They threw a lot of pucks at me, and we were ready for that. The guys did a good job of boxing out and getting out the rebounds when there were some. I felt good.

On his near empty net goal: Yeah, it was coming in slow right on my stick. I just kept my head down and tried to score, but Cam [Fowler] made a great play there. I didn’t get much on it. I think he did a good job of coming back.

On the challenge of Anaheim: I think coming in we knew they were feeling pretty good, too. I think they had won eight straight or something like that. They were playing with a lot of confidence. We knew we had a good test for us, but that’s something that helps us out to focus on our game and play our way. That’s what it takes. You’ve got to play up to your standards to win on the road.

On starting slow: I would say they probably had the better first, but I think we got better as we went on. It takes a full 60-minute effort.