Carolina Hurricanes @ Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (13-2-0) @ Los Angeles Kings (8-6-2) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 16 Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 4:00 p.m. ET STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, CA Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Heading west means facing a team who the Hurricanes haven’t played in more than a year, thanks to last season’s temporary realignment. The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t faced the Los Angeles Kings in LA since October 15, 2019. And the last time the teams played at all was in Raleigh on January 11, 2020, which turned into a 2-0 win for the Hurricanes. (Oddly enough, both Kings/Hurricanes games that season were 2-0 wins for the Hurricanes.)

Lots of things have changed for both teams in that time. The Kings have moved on from most of their Stanley Cup-winning core, with only Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty and Jonathan Quick remaining. Some of the Kings most highly touted prospects are starting to make an impact at the NHL level, with players like Arthur Kaliyev and Rasmus Kupari becoming regulars this year.

Of course, nothing comes easily in this league, and the Kings have already faced their fair share of adversity. Top prospect Quinton Byfield, set to make the opening night roster, broke his ankle in the team’s final pre-season game. Defenseman Drew Doughty and Sean Walker both suffered knee injuries early on; Doughty is still several weeks out from a return, and Walker is out for the season. After a thrilling win in their season opener against Vegas, the team proceeded to go on a six-game losing streak.

But hockey’s a funny sport; suddenly all of the new players on the roster started clicking at the same time and the Kings surged to a seven-game winning streak. That led people to ask: are the Kings good? And the answer is, well, that no one quite knows for sure.

The Hurricanes will provide a tough test — the speed of the visiting team, the superior special teams, and a vintage performance from Freddie Andersen will definitely give the Hurricanes the edge.

Before the game starts, let’s see how the two teams match up:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Kings Category Hurricanes Kings Record 13-2-0 8-6-2 Goals/Game 3.40 2.56 Goals Against/Game 1.87 2.44 Shots/Game 33.67 34.25 Face Off Win % 55.2% 53.5% Power Play % (Rank) 24.1% (8th) 17.9% (19th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.1% (6th) 75.6% (26th) ES Corsi For % 55.23% 51.30% ES PDO 102.94 101.70 PIM/Game 09:55 06:45

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Quick Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Quick Record 10-2-0 4-4-1 Save % .941 .940 GAA 1.71 1.88

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Cal Petersen Category Antti Raanta Cal Petersen Record 2-0-0 4-2-1 Save % .906 .902 GAA 2.27 2.84

