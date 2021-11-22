Carolina Hurricanes at San Jose Sharks: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes (14-2-0) @ San Jose Sharks (8-8-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 17 Monday, November 22, 2021 - 10:30 p.m. ET SAP Center — San Jose, CA Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Fear the Fin Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Do you know the way to San Jose?

The Canes west-coast trip swings up the California coast to San Jose Monday night, where Carolina will look to make it a perfect 4-0 start to the trip.

Last time out the Canes beat the Kings in a wild 5-4 game, and now they’ll face off against a Sharks team that has lost two in a row and four of their last five.

It is technically decision day for the Canes on Seth Jarvis, who is one NHL game away from reaching his threshold for having this year be the first year on his ELC. If Jarvis plays Monday night, the Hurricanes lose a year of team control, though it seems by accounts that that decision has already been made and Jarvis is with the Canes to stay.

Monday night will also a be a milestone night for Jordan Staal, who will be suiting up for the 600th time as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Sharks Category Hurricanes Sharks Record 14-2-0 8-8-1 Goals/Game 3.50 2.59 Goals Against/Game 2.00 2.88 Shots/Game 32.81 28.24 Face Off Win % 54.5% 52.5% Power Play % (Rank) 23.2% (7th) 19.1% (15th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.9% (4th) 87.5% (6th) ES Corsi For % 54.19% 45.90% ES PDO 103.51 99.93 PIM/Game 09:48 09:14

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen James Reimer Category Frederik Andersen James Reimer Record 11-2-0 4-3-1 Save % .937 .938 GAA 1.89 1.98

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Adin Hill Category Antti Raanta Adin Hill Record 2-0-0 4-5-0 Save % .906 .890 GAA 2.27 3.11

Game Notes

The Canes hold a very slight 21-20-0-1 edge over the San Jose Sharks in their all-time matchup.

This will be the first game between the two teams in nearly two years, with the last coming on Dec. 5, 2019. That game was a shootout win for the Hurricanes.

Derek Stepan has 15 points in 20 career games against the Sharks, while Jesper Fast has 10 points in 11 games.

Jordan Staal, who is playing his 600th game for Carolina Monday, is also one assist away from tying Pat Verbeek for eighth-most assists in franchise history.

Teuvo Teravainen’s next goal will be his 100th in the NHL, and Brady Skjei’s next assists will be his 100th in the NHL.

Seth Jarvis is on a three-game goal streak, making him the just the fourth player since Canes’ relocation to accomplish that as a rookie. Shane Willis, Erik Cole and Brock McGinn are the others.

