Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes (14-3-1) at Philadelphia Flyers (8-6-4) Regular Season Game 19 Friday, November 26 – 3:30 p.m. ET Wells Fargo Center– Philadelphia, PA Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Broad Street Hockey

The conclusion of a season-long road trip is coming to an end for the Carolina Hurricanes today as they face off against the Philadelphia Flyers at 3:30pm. The NHL did the Canes zero favors with the ridiculous schedule that saw them fly across country (on Thanksgiving nonetheless) to play a game less than 48 hours after their previous match-up. This is a unheard of travel requirement during the regular season but that can’t stop the team from showing up for a big divisional contest.

The Flyers are one of only three teams to defeat the Hurricanes so far this season with their 2-1 come-from-behind victory on November 12th. Carter Hart stole that game for the Flyers as Carolina struggled to get their offense going. You could easily use that same line to describe Carolina’s previous game against Seattle where the Kraken came from behind to win 2-1 as well.

After starting this road trip with a dominating win versus Vegas, the Hurricanes have slipped resulting in two straight losses for the first time this year. On the other side, the Flyers are struggling to stay afloat in a deadly Metro Division. They currently sit tied for 6th in the division nine points behind Carolina and Washington who are tied for the lead. Philadelphia has only three wins in their last ten games and will be looking to take advantage of a tired Carolina team just trying to find a way back to Raleigh.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Flyers Category Hurricanes Flyers Record 14-3-1 8-6-4 Goals/Game 3.22 2.44 Goals Against/Game 2.00 2.67 Shots/Game 32.44 31.67 Face Off Win % 54.2% 53.9% Power Play % (Rank) 21.7% (9th) 14.6% (26th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.3% (4th) 82.8% (13th) ES Corsi For % 54.64% 47.57% ES PDO 103.01 100.43 PIM/Game 09:33 09:19

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Martin Jones Category Frederik Andersen Martin Jones Record 11-3-0 3-2-1 Save % .936 .927 GAA 1.90 2.67

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Carter Hart Category Antti Raanta Carter Hart Record 2-0-1 5-4-3 Save % .913 .928 GAA 2.16 2.40

Game Notes

Sebastian Aho is a career point-per-game player against the Flyers holding 18 points in 18 games.

Crazy stat: Jaccob Slavin has already tripled his penalty totals from last season.

Tony DeAngelo is riding a three-game point streak and currently sits just two points behind Andrei Svechnikov for the team lead in points.

This will be the 150th all-time meeting between these two organization with Carolina holding a 47-73-14-15 overall record.

A lot was made of Rod Brind’Amour’s line combinations versus Seattle. They clearly did not work. It will be interesting to see if he switches things up once again. We haven’t really seen a combo of Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, and Andrei Svechnikov this year but that line has had plenty of success in the past and it could be time to try it again.

Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes organization delivered a lot of turkeys before Thanksgiving:

Yesterday, the #Canes delivered 1,000 turkeys to nonprofits around the Triangle ahead of Thanksgiving.



Enjoy your holiday today, Caniacs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0vppmLrfi5 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 25, 2021