Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (14-3-1) at Philadelphia Flyers (8-6-4) Regular Season Game 19 Friday, November 26 – 3:30 p.m. ET Wells Fargo Center– Philadelphia, PA

For the first time this year, the Hurricanes are coming off back-to-back losses (though not in regulation). The team will look to end its six-game road trip on a high note with a divisional afternoon show down in Philadelphia against the Flyers, one of four teams Carolina has lost to this year.

The team did not hold a morning skate today, so it’s not known what the lineup will look like yet, other than Rod Brind’Amour’s confirmation that Antti Raanta will start in net, Ethan Bear remains in COVID protocol and no one who played in Seattle Wednesday night will exit the lineup.

Here’s how the Hurricanes lined up in Seattle Wednesday night, but keep an eye on warmups as these are likely to change:

Jordan Martinook - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Steven Lorentz - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Nino Niederreiter - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Unavailable: Ethan Bear (COVID-19)

Philadelphia enters this game trying to trap a three-game winless streak, the most recent of which came with a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Here’s how the Flyers are projected to line up:

Claude Giroux - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson

James van Riemsdyk - Scott Laughton - Zack MacEwen

Oskar Lindblom - Nate Thompson - Connor Bunnaman

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim

Keith Yandle - Justin Braun

Carter Hart

Martin Jones