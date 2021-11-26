Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups and Game Discussion

For the first time this year, the Hurricanes are coming off back-to-back losses (though not in regulation). The team will look to end its six-game road trip on a high note with a divisional afternoon show down in Philadelphia against the Flyers, one of four teams Carolina has lost to this year.
The team did not hold a morning skate today, so it’s not known what the lineup will look like yet, other than Rod Brind’Amour’s confirmation that Antti Raanta will start in net, Ethan Bear remains in COVID protocol and no one who played in Seattle Wednesday night will exit the lineup.
Here’s how the Hurricanes lined up in Seattle Wednesday night, but keep an eye on warmups as these are likely to change:
Jordan Martinook - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Steven Lorentz - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Nino Niederreiter - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Unavailable: Ethan Bear (COVID-19)
Philadelphia enters this game trying to trap a three-game winless streak, the most recent of which came with a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Here’s how the Flyers are projected to line up:
Claude Giroux - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson
James van Riemsdyk - Scott Laughton - Zack MacEwen
Oskar Lindblom - Nate Thompson - Connor Bunnaman
Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim
Keith Yandle - Justin Braun
Carter Hart
Martin Jones
