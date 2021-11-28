Hurricanes vs. Capitals: Game Preview and Hub

Carolina Hurricanes (15-3-1) vs. Washington Capitals (13-3-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 20 Sunday, November 28, 2021 - 1:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Japers’ Rink Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

This afternoon’s game is a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals and Hurricanes have been trading the number one and two spots for quite some time; currently they’re tied with 31 points each, with the Hurricanes having the edge because of having fewer games played.

The Capitals come into town after a tough watch in Florida, which saw the Capitals score three goals in the first four minutes of the second period. Alex Ovechkin recorded his 28th career hat trick to help the Capitals to a 4-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes had a busy second period of their own, scoring four goals en route to a 6-3 win over the Flyers. Five different Hurricanes players scored and 14 different players recorded points.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Capitals Category Hurricanes Capitals Record 15-3-1 13-3-5 Goals/Game 3.37 3.52 Goals Against/Game 2.05 2.38 Shots/Game 32.63 31.43 Face Off Win % 53.8% 46.9% Power Play % (Rank) 20.3% (13th) 18.8% (16th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.8% (2nd) 85.2% (9th) ES Corsi For % 54.98% 51.52% ES PDO 103.42 103.06 PIM/Game 09:28 06:22

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Vitek Vanecek Category Frederik Andersen Vitek Vanecek Record 11-3-0 4-3-4 Save % .936 .906 GAA 1.90 2.54

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Ilya Samsonov Category Antti Raanta Ilya Samsonov Record 3-0-1 8-0-1 Save % .903 .915 GAA 2.36 2.30

Game Notes

This is the first time this season, and the first time since January 13, 2020, that the Hurricanes and Capitals will meet. In the 2019-20 season, the Hurricanes were 2-2-0 against the Capitals. That last game was a 2-0 victory for Washington.

As you might expect for the two top teams in the division, the Hurricanes and Capitals are fairly evenly matched. Whether it’s goals for (3.37 for Carolina, 3.52 for Washington), goals against (2.05 vs. 2.38) or the power play (20.3% vs. 18.8%) this looks to be a very tightly played game.

Tony DeAngelo and John Carlson each have 19 points, the third highest points total for all defensemen in the league.

The Capitals have won two in a row (Florida, Montreal) and eight of their last ten. Their recent losses have come to Seattle and Anaheim.

Lars Eller, who just quarantined for 10 days after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, is now back with the team and could potentially draw in the lineup, replacing Connor McMichael.

Alex Ovechkin simply isn’t human. His 36 points are tied with Connor McDavid and trail only Leon Draisaitl.

Alex Ovechkin is 36 years old and is somehow is off to the best scoring start of his career. Russian Machine clearly never breaks pic.twitter.com/Ge4D4R2QWB — Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) November 27, 2021

Projected Lineups

Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Nino Niederreiter — VIncent Trocheck — Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin — Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith — Ian Cole

Freddie Andersen

Antti Raanta

Out: Ethan Bear (COVID protocol), Jake Gardiner (injured reserve)

Capitals

Alex Ovechkin — Evgeni Kuznetsov — Aliaksei Protas

Daniel Sprong — Lars Eller — Tom Wilson

Carl Hagelin — Nic Dowd — Garnet Hathaway

Beck Malenstyn — Michael Sgarbossa — Brett Leason

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov — Nick Jensen

Dennis Cholowski — Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Ilya Samsonov

Vitek Vanacek

Out: Nicklas Backstrom (LTIR), T.J. Oshie (injured reserve), Anthony Mantha (injured reserve)