 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 11/29/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

The Montreal Canadiens clear the front office, the Pittsburgh Penguins sale is one step closer and a discipline hearing scheduled for biting.

By Zeke Lukow
/ new
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

Carolina Hurricanes drop chippy game to the Washington Capitals in their first game against their regional rivals in two years.

They said it: quotes from Rod Brind’Amour, Nino Niederreiter, and Sebastian Aho after yesterday’s loss.

Reading Assignments:

  • Montreal Canadiens clean house in the front office which includes the firing of GM Marc Bergevin. [ESPN]
  • With Jeff Gorton hired, the Canadiens could look to flip the traditional front-office power struggle. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The Fenway Sports Group has signed a purchasing agreement to take over ownership of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The deal is only pending review by the NHL Board of Governors. [Pittsburgh Post Gazette]
  • The San Jose Sharks place forward Evander Kane on waivers. The Sharks are also willing to retain 50% of his salary in a potential future trade. [NHL]
  • Drivin by an Olympic dream, Lebanon’s national ice hockey team competes at the LATAM cup and eyes the future development of their sport in the Middle East. [NHL]
  • This week’s edition of the NHL player style power rankings are out. [$The Athletic]

Loading comments...