Storm Advisory 11/29/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Carolina Hurricanes drop chippy game to the Washington Capitals in their first game against their regional rivals in two years.
They said it: quotes from Rod Brind’Amour, Nino Niederreiter, and Sebastian Aho after yesterday’s loss.
Reading Assignments:
- Montreal Canadiens clean house in the front office which includes the firing of GM Marc Bergevin. [ESPN]
- With Jeff Gorton hired, the Canadiens could look to flip the traditional front-office power struggle. [Daily Faceoff]
Justin Schultz (upper body) is listed as on IR on the Capitals roster on NHL media site. That would open a spot for Eller to return to active roster without anyone being sent down.— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 28, 2021
Schultz was injured Wednesday against Montreal. Would be eligible to return vs. CHI on Thursday.
- The Fenway Sports Group has signed a purchasing agreement to take over ownership of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The deal is only pending review by the NHL Board of Governors. [Pittsburgh Post Gazette]
- The San Jose Sharks place forward Evander Kane on waivers. The Sharks are also willing to retain 50% of his salary in a potential future trade. [NHL]
1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣!!— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 29, 2021
Congratulations on the milestone, Spezz #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Nr7jYrGFpP
- Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux will have an in-person hearing for biting Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk. This means his suspension will be at least six games. [Sportsnet]
Sorry everybody, Morgan Freeman wasn’t available. But I found the next best thing. https://t.co/WvOcKffZSJ pic.twitter.com/T83zur4lv2— John Cougar Colleencamp (A) (@BillTouspille) November 29, 2021
- Drivin by an Olympic dream, Lebanon’s national ice hockey team competes at the LATAM cup and eyes the future development of their sport in the Middle East. [NHL]
The Lemieuxs are the first father-son duo in NHL history to both get ejected for biting: https://t.co/qbaoEg46Mg— Defector (@DefectorMedia) November 28, 2021
- This week’s edition of the NHL player style power rankings are out. [$The Athletic]
