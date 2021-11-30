Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (15-4-1) at Dallas Stars (10-7-2) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 21

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 — 8:30 p.m. ET

American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Tonight’s game is a matchup between a (slightly) COVID-19 riddled Hurricanes team and a Stars group that’s on a hot streak.

The Stars have won each of their last four games, while the Canes fell to the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Carolina boasts an impressive 15-4-1 record, with the best point percentage in the league.

The Canes may face some trouble on the blue line, though, as defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce were placed in COVID-19 protocol, joining defensemen Ethan Bear, who has missed four games so far.

The COVID crisis has led to two season debuts being set for arrival during tonight’s matchup: Jalen Chatfield and Maxime Lajoie, who were called up from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Chatfield, a 25 year old defenseman, has scored four goals and added three assists in 17 games in Chicago. Lajoie, a 24 year old defenseman, has scored a goal and added seven assists in the same 17 games.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Stars Category Hurricanes Stars Record 15-4-1 10-7-2 Goals/Game 3.30 2.74 Goals Against/Game 2.15 2.84 Shots/Game 32.60 30.05 Face Off Win % 53.8% 55.2% Power Play % (Rank) 19.4% (13th) 27.8% (3rd) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.3% (3rd) 79.0% (22nd) ES Corsi For % 54.97% 48.32% ES PDO 102.86 99.26 PIM/Game 09:36 08:09

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Anton Khudobin Category Frederik Andersen Anton Khudobin Record 11-4-0 3-3-1 Save % .932 .873 GAA 1.98 3.73

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Braden Holtby Category Antti Raanta Braden Holtby Record 3-0-1 3-4-1 Save % .903 .920 GAA 2.36 2.44

Game Notes