Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Game Preview

Tonight’s game is a matchup between a (slightly) COVID-19 riddled Hurricanes team and a Stars group that’s on a hot streak.
The Stars have won each of their last four games, while the Canes fell to the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Carolina boasts an impressive 15-4-1 record, with the best point percentage in the league.
The Canes may face some trouble on the blue line, though, as defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce were placed in COVID-19 protocol, joining defensemen Ethan Bear, who has missed four games so far.
The COVID crisis has led to two season debuts being set for arrival during tonight’s matchup: Jalen Chatfield and Maxime Lajoie, who were called up from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.
Chatfield, a 25 year old defenseman, has scored four goals and added three assists in 17 games in Chicago. Lajoie, a 24 year old defenseman, has scored a goal and added seven assists in the same 17 games.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Stars
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Stars
|Record
|15-4-1
|10-7-2
|Goals/Game
|3.30
|2.74
|Goals Against/Game
|2.15
|2.84
|Shots/Game
|32.60
|30.05
|Face Off Win %
|53.8%
|55.2%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|19.4% (13th)
|27.8% (3rd)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|87.3% (3rd)
|79.0% (22nd)
|ES Corsi For %
|54.97%
|48.32%
|ES PDO
|102.86
|99.26
|PIM/Game
|09:36
|08:09
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Anton Khudobin
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Anton Khudobin
|Record
|11-4-0
|3-3-1
|Save %
|.932
|.873
|GAA
|1.98
|3.73
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Braden Holtby
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Braden Holtby
|Record
|3-0-1
|3-4-1
|Save %
|.903
|.920
|GAA
|2.36
|2.44
Game Notes
- This is the first time this season that the Canes and Stars have met. They will meet one final time during the regular season after tonight, on March 24, 2022. Last season, Carolina won the season series against Dallas (6-1-1).
- Carolina’s current roster has had plenty of success against Dallas. Sebastian Aho has recorded 18 points (6g, 12a) in 16 career games against Dallas, while captain Jordan Staal has recorded 25 points (10g, 15a) in 26 career matchups with Dallas.
- The Stars have been consistent at home, but the Hurricanes have been on fire on the road this season. They have a 9-2-1 record as the visiting team, and are allowing the second-fewest goals (2.25) on the road.
- Carolina will be missing a new key presence on the ice, that of defenseman Tony DeAngelo. Acquired this offseason, DeAngelo has racked up 19 points in 20 games and became the third defenseman in franchise history to record at least 19 points through the first 20 games of any season in franchise history, joining Dougie Hamilton (2019-20: 9-13—22) and Mark Howe (1980-81: 6-15—21).
- We’re close to some pretty significant milestones, namely Nino Niederreiter’s 100th Hurricane point is just one point away, and Brady Skjei is just one assist shy of 100 NHL assists. Teuvo Teravainen is also just one shy of 100 career NHL goals.
Loading comments...