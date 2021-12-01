Storm Advisory 12/1/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Take a look at Freddie Andersen’s new mask:
#LetsGoCanes Frederik Andersen’s new mask painted by @daveartofficial pic.twitter.com/FJJHGiSJr1— Hockey Hound (@HockeyHoundShow) November 30, 2021
- Following Sunday’s game against the Washington Capitals the NHL has assessed a $25,000 fine to Rod Brind’Amour - his second since taking over as head coach of the Hurricanes:
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour has been fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct during a game against the Capitals on Sunday, the NHL announced Tuesday. https://t.co/JM69fHcBOc— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 30, 2021
- When asked for comment about the fine following the loss to the Dallas Stars Brind’Amour had this to say:
Brind’Amour says he was “shocked” by the fine. “— Cory Lavalette (@corylav) December 1, 2021
“I took the job thinking that you could be yourself, thinking you could tell you guys really what I feel in a game or about a game, and now you clearly can’t. So there you go."
- What exactly happened that led to Brind’Amour getting his second fine from the NHL. [The Athletic $]
- The Chicago Blackhawks have rewarded Josiah Slavin, who is the younger brother of Jaccob Slavin, for his hard work by calling him up to the NHL. [Chicago Sun]
- Former Hurricanes’ and Flames’ coach Bill Peters has been fired by the KHL’s Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. [TSN]
- Brendan Lemieux has been suspended five games for his biting incident on Brady Tkachuk. [Sportsnet]
- Jack Hughes has signed a massive new contract extension with the New Jersey Devils. [ESPN]
- Evander Kane has reported to the AHL after the Sharks assigned him to the Barracuda. The forward remains hopeful to return to the NHL one day. [NHL]
- Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade from the Boston Bruins. [ESPN]
- After reports online had surfaced showing that the Hurricanes has interest in both Kane and DeBrusk, General Manager Don Waddell issued a comment on the matter:
I asked Don Waddell about some of the Evander Kane to the Canes speculation going around, then the Jake DeBrusk to the Canes narrative that I am singlehandedly forcing.— Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) November 30, 2021
"We are always looking to improve our team, but we feel right now we're in a good place."
