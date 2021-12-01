 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 12/1/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Rod Brind’Amour gets fined again, a second Slavin makes it to the NHL, and Bill Peters gets fired from his KHL team

By Cody Hagan
/ new
Washington Capitals v Carolina Hurricanes

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Take a look at Freddie Andersen’s new mask:
  • Following Sunday’s game against the Washington Capitals the NHL has assessed a $25,000 fine to Rod Brind’Amour - his second since taking over as head coach of the Hurricanes:
  • When asked for comment about the fine following the loss to the Dallas Stars Brind’Amour had this to say:
  • What exactly happened that led to Brind’Amour getting his second fine from the NHL. [The Athletic $]
  • The Chicago Blackhawks have rewarded Josiah Slavin, who is the younger brother of Jaccob Slavin, for his hard work by calling him up to the NHL. [Chicago Sun]
  • Former Hurricanes’ and Flames’ coach Bill Peters has been fired by the KHL’s Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. [TSN]
  • Brendan Lemieux has been suspended five games for his biting incident on Brady Tkachuk. [Sportsnet]
  • Jack Hughes has signed a massive new contract extension with the New Jersey Devils. [ESPN]
  • Evander Kane has reported to the AHL after the Sharks assigned him to the Barracuda. The forward remains hopeful to return to the NHL one day. [NHL]
  • Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade from the Boston Bruins. [ESPN]
  • After reports online had surfaced showing that the Hurricanes has interest in both Kane and DeBrusk, General Manager Don Waddell issued a comment on the matter:

Loading comments...