Storm Advisory 12/10/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Elite non-goalie saves, Jim Rutherford takes a job in Vancouver, and taking a look at how his time in Carolina is shaping Kevyn Adams’ plan in Buffalo

By Cody Hagan
Reading Assignments

  • If you didn’t stay up for #Canesafterdark last night, you missed some gems. Here’s the two best saves of the night (neither by Frederik Andersen!) and Sebastian Aho’s game winner:
  • Eetu Makiniemi is making a case among Canes crease hopefuls. [AHL]
  • 25 thoughts about the Hurricanes as they near their 25th game of the season. [The Athletic $]
  • The Vancouver Canucks have hired former Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford to be their new President of Hockey Operations and interim General Manager. [ESPN]
  • Alex Nedeljkovic’s puck handling is a weapon and the hockey world has taken notice. [The Athletic $]
  • How Kevyn Adams’ plan as the General Manager of the Buffalo Sabres was shaped by his time in Carolina. [Buffalo News]
  • Forbes has released its annual rankings of NHL franchises by value. [Forbes]
  • EA Sports is adding IIHF teams to NHL 22. They also announced that women’s hockey will be coming to the franchise for the first time in early 2022. [THN]
  • 32 Thoughts touches on the Canadian quarantine rules, Jason Spezza’s suspension, and the rumors in Arizona. [Sportsnet]

