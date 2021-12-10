Storm Advisory 12/10/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Hurricanes’ multiple goalies save the day in 2-1 overtime win
- Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: Three Losing Streaks Solidify the Basement
Reading Assignments
- If you didn’t stay up for #Canesafterdark last night, you missed some gems. Here’s the two best saves of the night (neither by Frederik Andersen!) and Sebastian Aho’s game winner:
Turbo with the save of the night!@Canes | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/fYkelCkkkN— Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) December 10, 2021
OH. MY. pic.twitter.com/369wBzUEnP— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 10, 2021
The speed!! @Canes win it 2-1 in OT!@Canes | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/R1BQbKdsMu— Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) December 10, 2021
- Eetu Makiniemi is making a case among Canes crease hopefuls. [AHL]
- 25 thoughts about the Hurricanes as they near their 25th game of the season. [The Athletic $]
- The Vancouver Canucks have hired former Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford to be their new President of Hockey Operations and interim General Manager. [ESPN]
- Alex Nedeljkovic’s puck handling is a weapon and the hockey world has taken notice. [The Athletic $]
- How Kevyn Adams’ plan as the General Manager of the Buffalo Sabres was shaped by his time in Carolina. [Buffalo News]
- Forbes has released its annual rankings of NHL franchises by value. [Forbes]
- EA Sports is adding IIHF teams to NHL 22. They also announced that women’s hockey will be coming to the franchise for the first time in early 2022. [THN]
- 32 Thoughts touches on the Canadian quarantine rules, Jason Spezza’s suspension, and the rumors in Arizona. [Sportsnet]
