Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (18-6-1) @ Edmonton Oilers (16-9-0) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 26 Saturday, December 11, 2021 - 10:00 p.m. ET Rogers Place — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Copper and Blue

Welcome one and all to the Carolina Hurricanes versus the Edmonton McDraisaitls. They’re currently sitting third in the division on the backs of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s combined 90 points in the first 25 games of the season. Newcomer Zach Hyman sits fourth on the team in points with 19 in 25, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sits third in scoring with 23 points in 25 games. Scoring depth has been a consistent issue for the Oilers over the years, who have gone winless in their last four games.

This game marks the third game in a five-game road trip through Canada (and Minnesota) for the Hurricanes and the fourth game in a six-game home stand for the Oilers. Edmonton has gone winless in the first three games of the home stand, whereas the Hurricanes are coming off of 4-2 and 2-1 wins over Winnipeg and Calgary, respectively.

The Hurricanes’ defense is still missing its entire right side, so Jaccob Slavin will once again be relied upon heavily for the top matchups. The key to this game will be to have Slavin match up against McDavid and Draisaitl and avoid having Chatfield and Lajoie out against McDavid as much as possible. Slavin has proven to be up to the task against Edmonton in the past, so he’ll be leaned on heavily in this gam.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Oilers Category Hurricanes Oilers Record 18-6-1 16-9-0 Goals/Game 3.24 3.48 Goals Against/Game 2.20 3.08 Shots/Game 33.20 32.48 Face Off Win % 54.0% 52.2% Power Play % (Rank) 20.0% (12th) 32.5% (1st) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.6% (2nd) 83.5% (6th) ES Corsi For % 55.53% 50.70% ES PDO 102.00 99.31 PIM/Game 10:09 08:21

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Mike Smith Category Frederik Andersen Mike Smith Record 13-5-0 2-0-0 Save % .929 .920 GAA 1.98 3.08

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Mikko Koskinen Category Antti Raanta Mikko Koskinen Record 4-1-1 12-4-0 Save % .904 .907 GAA 2.41 3.04

