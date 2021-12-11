Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

Welcome one and all to the Carolina Hurricanes versus the Edmonton McDraisaitls. They’re currently sitting third in the division on the backs of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s combined 90 points in the first 25 games of the season. Newcomer Zach Hyman sits fourth on the team in points with 19 in 25, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sits third in scoring with 23 points in 25 games. Scoring depth has been a consistent issue for the Oilers over the years, who have gone winless in their last four games.
This game marks the third game in a five-game road trip through Canada (and Minnesota) for the Hurricanes and the fourth game in a six-game home stand for the Oilers. Edmonton has gone winless in the first three games of the home stand, whereas the Hurricanes are coming off of 4-2 and 2-1 wins over Winnipeg and Calgary, respectively.
The Hurricanes’ defense is still missing its entire right side, so Jaccob Slavin will once again be relied upon heavily for the top matchups. The key to this game will be to have Slavin match up against McDavid and Draisaitl and avoid having Chatfield and Lajoie out against McDavid as much as possible. Slavin has proven to be up to the task against Edmonton in the past, so he’ll be leaned on heavily in this gam.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Oilers
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Oilers
|Record
|18-6-1
|16-9-0
|Goals/Game
|3.24
|3.48
|Goals Against/Game
|2.20
|3.08
|Shots/Game
|33.20
|32.48
|Face Off Win %
|54.0%
|52.2%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|20.0% (12th)
|32.5% (1st)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|87.6% (2nd)
|83.5% (6th)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.53%
|50.70%
|ES PDO
|102.00
|99.31
|PIM/Game
|10:09
|08:21
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Mike Smith
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Mike Smith
|Record
|13-5-0
|2-0-0
|Save %
|.929
|.920
|GAA
|1.98
|3.08
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Mikko Koskinen
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Mikko Koskinen
|Record
|4-1-1
|12-4-0
|Save %
|.904
|.907
|GAA
|2.41
|3.04
Game Notes
- This will be Warren Foegele’s first game against the Hurricanes since he was traded for Ethan Bear on July 28, 2021. If Ethan Bear has recovered from his illness, it will be his first game against Edmonton since the trade.
- Sebastian Aho has the fourth most points in the 2015 draft class with 349 points. Connor McDavid is first with a point total that would thrill Rey Mysterio, 619.
- Jaccob Slavin’s ice time of 32:28 against Calgary was a regular season career high for him. He also has an assist in four of his last five games, in addition to the stellar defensive play we’re used to seeing from him.
- Sebastian Aho is a noted Oiler-killer, with 13 points in eight career games against Edmonton. Aho is entering Saturday’s game on a four game point streak, all of which have been multi-point games.
- Frederik Andersen leads all NHL goaltenders in assists with three. His primary assist on Sebastian Aho’s overtime game-winning goal was the first overtime assist of his career.
- Nino Niederreiter is on a three-game point streak and has five points in that span.
- Saturday’s game against Edmonton will be Vincent Trocheck’s 500th NHL game.
