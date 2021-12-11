Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (18-6-1) @ Edmonton Oilers (16-9-0) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 26 Saturday, December 11, 2021 - 10:00 p.m. ET Rogers Place — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Copper and Blue Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

It’s game three of a six-game road trip for the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night, as the Canes will play their second straight game in Alberta against a few of the NHL’s top names.

The Hurricanes, now on their second extended western road trip of the season, have started this one out well, with wins over Winnipeg and Calgary in the past week.

While the Canes are still without Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce, who are out of COVID protocol but won’t join the team up in Canada, they should get Ethan Bear back Saturday night, as Bear faces off against his former team.

It’ll be NHL game number 500 for Vincent Trocheck, while Frederik Andersen will be in net once again. Here’s how the Hurricanes will lineup Saturday in Edmonton:

Nino Niederreiter - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Jesper Fast

Seth Jarvis - Jordan Staal - Martin Necas

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Ian Cole

Brady Skjei - Jalen Chatfield

Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Maxime Lajoie (healthy), Tony DeAngelo (travel restriction), Brett Pesce (travel restriction), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

The Oilers host the Canes Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada (which changes nothing to those watching from south of the border), looking to get back in the win column for the first time since the first of the month.

Since then Edmonton has lost four straight, losing to Seattle on the road and then dropping home games to Los Angeles, Minnesota and Boston. The Canes will see two familiar faces on the other side of the ice, with Derek Ryan and Warren Foegele set to play for the Oilers. It’ll be Foegele’s first game against the Hurricanes.

As is always the case when Edmonton is on the schedule, Saturday night will feature the Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl show that is off to an unbelievable start to the season. McDavid and Draisaitl both have 45 points through 25 games, putting the duo on pace for 295 points between them. Insane.

With Mikko Koskinen in net, here’s how Edmonton will line up Saturday:

Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Jesse Puljujarvi

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Zack Kassian

Devin Shore - Derek Ryan - Colton Sceviour

Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard

William Lagesson - Cody Ceci

Markus Niemelainen - Tyson Barrie

Mikko Koskinen

Stuart Skinner