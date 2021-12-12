Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks: Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (19-6-1) @ Vancouver Canucks (11-15-2) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 27 Sunday, December 12, 2021 - 10:00 p.m. ET Rogers Arena — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Nucks Misconduct Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes are hot.

The Canes have been blazing through Canada, as a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night gave Carolina its third straight win to kickoff this five-game road trip through Canada (and Minnesota), and its fourth straight win overall.

It’s been Sebastian Aho leading the charge for Carolina, as the still young Finnish center is on a five-game multi-point streak, the ninth in franchise history. He had two goals and an assist Saturday night against the Oilers and both goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Calgary Thursday.

On the other bench, the Canucks are also pretty hot right now. Vancouver has won three straight games and four of five in December. Most recently, the Canucks have home victories over the Kings, Bruins and Jets.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Canucks Category Hurricanes Canucks Record 19-6-1 11-15-2 Goals/Game 3.23 2.39 Goals Against/Game 2.15 2.96 Shots/Game 33.12 33.46 Face Off Win % 53.8% 51.4% Power Play % (Rank) 20.7% (11th) 18.8% (17th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.9% (2nd) 65.9% (32nd) ES Corsi For % 55.60% 51.32% ES PDO 101.98 100.12 PIM/Game 09:55 09:23

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jaroslav Halak Category Frederik Andersen Jaroslav Halak Record 14-5-0 0-4-1 Save % .930 .910 GAA 1.93 2.85

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Thatcher Demko Category Antti Raanta Thatcher Demko Record 4-1-1 11-11-1 Save % .904 .915 GAA 2.41 2.73

Game Notes

The Canes and Canucks last met on Feb. 20 of last year, with the Hurricanes coming away with a shootout win.

Sebastian Aho is on a five-game multi-point streak and a three-game goal streak, as the center now has 32 points in 26 games this season. That’s the third-most points through 26 game in Carolina history.

Nino Niederreiter is on a four-game point streak.

Carolina is 30-33-11-5 all time against the Canucks.

As he has been for quite some time now, Brady Skjei is one assist away from his 100th NHL assist.

