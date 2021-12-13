 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 12/13/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Ethan Bear wants to make a difference, Marc-Andre Fleury makes history, and uncertainty remains about the NHL participating in the 2022 Olympics

By Cody Hagan
  • Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear is rising above and thinking big: ‘I wanted to make a difference’. [The Athletic $]
  • Marc-Andre Fluery has become just the third goaltender ever to win 500 games in the NHL. [CBS]
  • NHLPA says lack of clarity about COVID-19 protocols has players uncertain about participating in Winter Olympics. [ESPN]
  • An unfortunate ending for Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop who announced he is retiring after attempting a comeback this season. [ESPN]
  • In a rare event, the NHL has admitted it was wrong in disallowing a last-minute game-tying goal by the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. [ESPN]
  • Gary Bettman remains adamant that the Arizona Coyotes are not a threat to relocate even if that may be what needs to occur. [ESPN]
  • John Tortorella had a strong opinion about the Trevor Zegras to Sonny Milano goal:
  • In case you need context for the video above here is the remarkable goal in question:

