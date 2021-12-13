Storm Advisory 12/13/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear is rising above and thinking big: ‘I wanted to make a difference’. [The Athletic $]
- Marc-Andre Fluery has become just the third goaltender ever to win 500 games in the NHL. [CBS]
- NHLPA says lack of clarity about COVID-19 protocols has players uncertain about participating in Winter Olympics. [ESPN]
- An unfortunate ending for Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop who announced he is retiring after attempting a comeback this season. [ESPN]
- In a rare event, the NHL has admitted it was wrong in disallowing a last-minute game-tying goal by the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. [ESPN]
- Gary Bettman remains adamant that the Arizona Coyotes are not a threat to relocate even if that may be what needs to occur. [ESPN]
- John Tortorella had a strong opinion about the Trevor Zegras to Sonny Milano goal:
John Tortorella gives his thoughts on the Zegras/Milano goal . Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/91yImY4cBx— Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) December 11, 2021
- In case you need context for the video above here is the remarkable goal in question:
Trevor Zegras oh my god pic.twitter.com/GZjZNaRTYj— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021
