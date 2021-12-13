They Said It: Brind’Amour, Necas, Jarvis discuss loss to Canucks

Despite a gem in net from Antti Raanta and a valiant comeback effort, the Carolina Hurricanes couldn’t get it done Sunday night in a 2-1 loss in Vancouver.

The Canes came into the game on a four-game winning streak, but were hit with a blow pregame as Sebastian Aho was sidelined with an illness. Carolina fell behind 2-0 in the second period but battled back, as Raanta made a handful of great saves and Martin Necas scored with a beautiful backhand move in the third.

Following the loss, head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Necas and Seth Jarvis spoke with members of the media via Zoom.

Here is what they had to say:

Rod Brind’Amour

On if we has happy with the effort: The effort’s always there with this group. That’s never the issues. I think we made it a little harder on ourselves than we needed to tonight with some weird plays that we don’t normally make that led to a couple of their goals. They played OK over there, but we just kind of gave them a couple freebies. It’s tough to come back when you’re chasing the game. But we worked hard, just didn’t execute very well.

On Antti Raanta: Especially in the third, I didn’t think we gave up much in the first. We had a really good first period, we just weren’t able to score. We gave them one, in my opinion. We iced the puck with no one on us and then that leads to the faceoff in our end. We weren’t able to clear it. And then he held us in there in the third so we could get back in the game.

On Sebastian Aho’s status: I can’t give you much on that. I found at game time that he just didn’t feel right. That’s as much as I can give you on that.

On the third-period push and Jalen Chatfield’s status: I don’t know about him yet. I haven’t gone in the training room, so I’m not sure of his status. We played OK in the third, and then we had a couple maybe chances. We didn’t get enough pucks to the net, though, to have a really good chance at coming back.

On the team’s young talent: We are a young group. Everyone kind of forgets that. We’ve got a couple veteran players, but we’re still learning the game a little bit with some of these guys. This is the best way to learn, on the fly and in the heat of it. We’ve got some good young players, that’s obvious.

On if he’s concerned about Aho’s status or on if he thinks it may be more of a one-day thing: I told you I didn’t know much about it. He just didn’t feel right, so we left him back at the hotel. Obviously I’d be concerned if it was more than one day. But I don’t know.

Martin Necas

On this game being tough with all the travel and losing Aho last minute: Every loss is tough. Especially, we were missing more than just [Aho], we’re missing still a couple more guys that are really important for us. We found a way to fight without them. Today could just be a little bit better from us. We didn’t play much in their end. [Raanta] still had some huge saves. Their goalie was good as well. We had to have one more.

On Raanta’s performance: He’s a great goalie. Everyone knows that. He made some huge saves. In the third when you are losing by two and then losing by one, you try to play a little bit more for offense. They had some breakaways there, two-on-ones and he made some saves and kept us in the game. We’ve just got to find a way to score more than one goal.

On his goal providing a spark: We needed one more. Of course it was nice. We had a couple more chances to get a couple more, and one’s not enough today.

On how tough these road stretches are: We just try to recover as much as possible. Have a good meal. Have a good sleep. It’s the same for everyone in this league. Sometimes you have an easier schedule. Sometimes it’s harder. This is just it for us right now. We all know how it feels, and we’ve just got to battle through it.

On his chemistry with Jarvis: He’s a good player. I’m still young. He’s even younger. He’s still learning. Game by game I feel we’re getting more chemistry together. You can see he’s got the skill. He’s a great skater.

Seth Jarvis

On how he’s dealing with the road trip as a young player: Yeah, it’s definitely new to me. I think I got a lot of time to prepare for it playing in the [WHL] with all that travel. It’s tough. You learn a lot more about your body and what you need to do to take care of it coming into a game like this.

On Raanta’s performance: Yeah, he was stellar again. It seems like a broken record. We’ve really relied on our goalies. He did all he could for us, and we just need to find the back of the net.

On his chemistry with Necas: I think playing with Martin is awesome. Me and him play similar kind of styles. We like playing fast. We like making plays. I think me and him, the more time we spend together on the ice and off the ice, it’s only going to benefit us.