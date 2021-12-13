Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis enter COVID protocol

The Carolina Hurricanes took another big hit in the COVID department Monday evening, as the team announced on Twitter that Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and a member of the training staff have entered protocol and will remain in Vancouver.

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and a member of the training staff have entered COVID protocol and will remain in Vancouver. — Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) December 13, 2021

Aho, who was just named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week, missed the Canes’ Sunday night game against the Canucks with an illness. He currently leads the team with 32 points in 26 games this season. Jarvis, who had an assist in Sunday’s game, has 11 points in 20 games as a rookie.

With Jarvis and Aho going into protocol, the Canes have now had five players already this season miss games due to COVID. Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce will join the team in Minnesota Tuesday for a game against the Wild, which will be their first game back with the team since exiting protocols.

With Pesce and DeAngelo set to return, the Canes also announced Monday that defenseman Maxime Lajoie will be headed back to Chicago.