Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (19-7-1) @ Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 28 Tuesday, December 14, 2021 - 8:00 p.m. ET Xcel Energy Center — St. Paul, MN

You could be forgiven for not realizing that the Minnesota Wild currently sit at the top of the Western Conference standings. Their eight-game win streak was probably the quietest hot streak in hockey. Can you name their leading scorer? Can you tell me who their goalie is? Any Wild facts at all?

It’s okay if you can’t. The Wild seem content to just do their thing and welcome the surprise of their opponents when the Wild turn out to look unbeatable.

(Their leading scorer is Kirill Kaprizov. Of course.)

The Wild aren’t just quietly good — they’ve also turned into a quietly fun team.

The Wild endured a lot of offseason noise regarding re-signing Kaprizov, the Russian phenom who gave the Wild a level of excitement on the ice that they’ve rarely had. But once all was said and done, Kaprizov signed a five-year deal and is helping lead the charge through this hot streak for the Wild.

So no, this isn’t exactly the same Wild team we’re used to seeing — somewhat methodical, stifling, but never exactly lighting it up on offense. They’re a little bit more free, a little more creative, and a lot more dangerous.

Before the game starts, let’s see how the two teams match up:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Wild Category Hurricanes Wild Record 19-7-1 19-8-1 Goals/Game 3.15 3.68 Goals Against/Game 2.15 2.89 Shots/Game 32.96 33.25 Face Off Win % 54.0% 48.1% Power Play % (Rank) 20.5% (11th) 17.4% (21st) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (2nd) 81.0% (15th) ES Corsi For % 55.82% 50.57% ES PDO 101.73 101.57 PIM/Game 09:37 10:21

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Cam Talbot Category Frederik Andersen Cam Talbot Record 14-5-0 15-6-0 Save % .930 .917 GAA 1.93 2.71

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Kaapo Kahkonen Category Antti Raanta Kaapo Kahkonen Record 4-2-1 4-2-1 Save % .907 .905 GAA 2.37 2.75

Game Notes

First off, yes, your eyes are not deceiving you. This game will be available exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. No, you will not be able to watch it on your local Bally Sports of choice.

The game features a broadcast team of all women: Leah Hextall on play-by-play, Cassie Campbell-Pascall as analyst, and Emily Kaplan between the benches.

In case you missed it, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis will both be out of the lineup as they were placed on the COVID protocol list. Jarvis and Aho have been left back in Vancouver as part of the protocols. As of Monday night, no forwards had been called up from Chicago to join the team. Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce, recently released from the COVID list, are expected to rejoin the team now that the Hurricanes are back in the United States.