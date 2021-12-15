Storm Advisory 12/15/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Reading Assignments:
- Don Waddell Q&A and what comes next for the Carolina Hurricanes. [$The Athletic]
- Morgan Frost was removed in the middle of the Philadelphia Flyers game against the New Jersey Devils due to COVID. [Sportsnet]
Tucker Poolman isn't the only NHL player who was pulled during an NHL game this evening for COVID protocol-related reasons.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) December 15, 2021
Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost similarly was.
Frost played just two brief shifts before he was pulled. Poolman played eight.
- Monitoring the ongoing COVID list as the total hits 30 today [Daily Faceoff]
- Connor McDavid calls the Olympics quarantine protocols “unsettling.” [ESPN]
Hearing that the doctors from the NHL and NHLPA are having a call tonight to discuss the latest Covid happenings and I presume to recommend next steps.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 14, 2021
- USA Hockey is still hopeful that NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics. [NHL]
- Insider Trading: NHL season pause is not likely despite the rise in COVID cases. [TSN]
Ben Bishop says thank you. pic.twitter.com/7QsQjPDIeT— Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) December 14, 2021
- Pittsburgh Penguins GM Bill Guerin has been named the GM of the USA Olympic men's hockey team. He will have a tough job constructing the team with the ever-changing COVID environment. [ESPN]
This was a cool goal by Kasperi Kapanen pic.twitter.com/kPylrx83DC— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 15, 2021
- Forbes team vales show the Kraken’s financial model pencils out. [Seattle Times]
