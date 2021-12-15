 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 12/15/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

NHL Dealing with multiple COVID outbreaks, Bishop says bye to the fans, and USA Hockey names GM.

By Zeke Lukow
In Case You Missed It:

Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild Game Postponed due to Covid-19

Quick Whistles: Another Setback, Replacing Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin’s Elite Performances

Reading Assignments:

  • Monitoring the ongoing COVID list as the total hits 30 today [Daily Faceoff]
  • Connor McDavid calls the Olympics quarantine protocols “unsettling.” [ESPN]
  • USA Hockey is still hopeful that NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics. [NHL]
  • Insider Trading: NHL season pause is not likely despite the rise in COVID cases. [TSN]
  • Pittsburgh Penguins GM Bill Guerin has been named the GM of the USA Olympic men's hockey team. He will have a tough job constructing the team with the ever-changing COVID environment. [ESPN]

