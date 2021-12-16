Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Detroit Red Wings (14-12-3) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (19-7-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 28

Thursday, December 16, 2021 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Winging It In Motown Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Well, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing hockey Thursday night, I guess.

The COVID-depleted Canes had Tuesday night’s game in Minnesota postponed due to an outbreak on the team, but it looks like Carolina will hit the ice shorthanded against the Red Wings Thursday with six players in protocol.

Missing Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Steven Lorentz, Andrei Svechnikov and Ian Cole, it looks like the Hurricanes will have to play two skaters short Thursday and role out a 10/6 lineup.

The Hurricanes’ Walt Ruff got into some of the minutiae of the options for the team here, and I strongly encourage you to take a look at that. The tl:dr of it though is the Carolina will be able to call up three players Thursday, one thanks to LTIR exception and two on an emergency basis to bring the team total to 16 skaters. The Canes simply don’t have the cap space to do any more than that.

So with that, the Hurricanes will likely hit the ice with 10 forwards and six defensemen. The six defensemen are known: Jaccob Slavin, Brady Skjei, Brendan Smith, Ethan Bear, Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce (with a reminder that the latter two will be playing their first game since Nov. 28).

The forward group is up in the air. Vincent Trocheck, Derek Stepan, Nino Niederreiter, Jesper Fast, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Teuvo Teravainen and Martin Necas make up the known available group.

UPDATE 10:15 a.m. — The Canes have made their moves, as Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen and Andrew Poturalski have been recalled from Chicago. Thursday’s game will be Drury’s NHL debut.

As for the Red Wings, they have a slight COVID issue of their own. Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen were placed in protocol Wednesday, but Detroit has already made two call ups.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Red Wings Category Hurricanes Red Wings Record 19-7-1 14-12-3 Goals/Game 3.15 2.72 Goals Against/Game 2.15 3.35 Shots/Game 32.96 29.28 Face Off Win % 54.0% 50.2% Power Play % (Rank) 20.5% (11th) 16.9% (26th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.0% (2nd) 76.8% (26th) ES Corsi For % 55.82% 46.09% ES PDO 101.73 99.50 PIM/Game 09:37 08:06

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Thomas Greiss Category Frederik Andersen Thomas Greiss Record 14-5-0 5-6-0 Save % .930 .889 GAA 1.93 3.67

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Alex Nedeljkovic Category Antti Raanta Alex Nedeljkovic Record 4-2-1 9-6-3 Save % .907 .918 GAA 2.37 2.71

Game Notes