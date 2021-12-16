Hurricanes vs. Red Wings: Lineups and Game Discussion

The last few days have certainly not been uneventful in Canes land. After Tuesday night’s game in Minnesota was postponed due to four more players being placed on the COVID protocol list, it was thought the team would have at least a couple more postponements to deal with.
That’s not the case, as it’s game on tonight against the Red Wings. The Hurricanes will be without Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, Ian Cole and Steven Lorentz.
Due to salary cap constraints, the team will have to play two skaters short tonight before qualifying for emergency recalls. Carolina called up forwards Stefan Noesen, Andrew Poturalski and Jack Drury, who will make his NHL debut, this morning.
Frederik Andersen will start in net.
Here’s how the team projects to line up tonight:
Nino Niederreiter - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen - Andrew Poturalski
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear
Injuries: Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Martinook
COVID List: Jordan Staal, Steven Lorentz, Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, Ian Cole
Though their issues aren’t as severe as the Hurricanes’, the Red Wings also have players on the COVID list, with Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen added to it yesterday.
The team called up forwards Kyle Criscuolo and Taro Hirose from the AHL. In net, Alex Nedeljkovic figures to face his former team for the first time.
Here’s how Detroit projects to line up:
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Taro Hirose
Givani Smith - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle - Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
