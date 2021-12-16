Hurricanes vs. Red Wings: Lineups and Game Discussion

Detroit Red Wings (14-12-3) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (19-7-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 28

Thursday, December 16, 2021 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The last few days have certainly not been uneventful in Canes land. After Tuesday night’s game in Minnesota was postponed due to four more players being placed on the COVID protocol list, it was thought the team would have at least a couple more postponements to deal with.

That’s not the case, as it’s game on tonight against the Red Wings. The Hurricanes will be without Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, Ian Cole and Steven Lorentz.

Due to salary cap constraints, the team will have to play two skaters short tonight before qualifying for emergency recalls. Carolina called up forwards Stefan Noesen, Andrew Poturalski and Jack Drury, who will make his NHL debut, this morning.

Frederik Andersen will start in net.

Here’s how the team projects to line up tonight:

Nino Niederreiter - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen - Andrew Poturalski

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear

Injuries: Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Martinook

COVID List: Jordan Staal, Steven Lorentz, Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, Ian Cole

Though their issues aren’t as severe as the Hurricanes’, the Red Wings also have players on the COVID list, with Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen added to it yesterday.

The team called up forwards Kyle Criscuolo and Taro Hirose from the AHL. In net, Alex Nedeljkovic figures to face his former team for the first time.

Here’s how Detroit projects to line up:

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Taro Hirose

Givani Smith - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss