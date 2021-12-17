Storm Advisory 12/17/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Shorthanded Canes get offense rolling to topple Wings
- Why the NHL might have a hard time shaking Covid for good
- Canes prospects heading to the World Juniors
Reading Assignments
- Welcome to the NHL Jack Drury:
Jack Drury, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/S6fyvQv6xQ— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 17, 2021
Enjoy it, kid pic.twitter.com/8Wwwjsfxp1— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 17, 2021
- The Hurricanes’ color commentator Tripp Tracy has a deep history with the Drury family. He played with Jack’s father and shared with us this memory of holding baby Jack:
Going to be very special calling @Canes Jack Drury First @NHL Game Tonight. His Dad Ted was My Captain at @HarvardMHockey. This Pic in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ while Ted was playing for @NYIslanders ⚒ @digintripp pic.twitter.com/ALs4z3PxcM— TrippTracy (@TrippTracy) December 16, 2021
- If you missed it on the broadcast last night, the Hurricanes were able to get Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis back to Raleigh (along with the players quarantining in Minnesota) via a medical taxi and Tom Dundon’s private jet. [ESPN]
- A last minute request from the Quebec health officials caused the Montreal Canadiens to play in an empty arena on Thursday night. It also appears the team may be without fans for a while as the province looks to take drastic measure to curb the spread of COVID. [Sportsnet]
- Attention Joonas Korpisalo, the Finnish military wants a word with you. [The Athletic $]
- Amid a wave of COVID-19 cases, the NHL and NHLPA have instituted enhanced protocols into January. [ESPN]
- How to fix the NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime problem that you didn’t even realize they had. [ESPN+ $]
- NHL goaltenders have it better now than they ever did before. Roberto Luongo reflects on how the position and the coaching staffs have changed. [THN]
