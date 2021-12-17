 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 12/17/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Jack Drury introduces himself to the NHL, the province of Quebec locks down, and enhanced Covid protocols as the league battles through an outbreak

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Detroit Red Wings v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Welcome to the NHL Jack Drury:
  • The Hurricanes’ color commentator Tripp Tracy has a deep history with the Drury family. He played with Jack’s father and shared with us this memory of holding baby Jack:
  • If you missed it on the broadcast last night, the Hurricanes were able to get Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis back to Raleigh (along with the players quarantining in Minnesota) via a medical taxi and Tom Dundon’s private jet. [ESPN]
  • A last minute request from the Quebec health officials caused the Montreal Canadiens to play in an empty arena on Thursday night. It also appears the team may be without fans for a while as the province looks to take drastic measure to curb the spread of COVID. [Sportsnet]
  • Attention Joonas Korpisalo, the Finnish military wants a word with you. [The Athletic $]
  • Amid a wave of COVID-19 cases, the NHL and NHLPA have instituted enhanced protocols into January. [ESPN]
  • How to fix the NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime problem that you didn’t even realize they had. [ESPN+ $]
  • NHL goaltenders have it better now than they ever did before. Roberto Luongo reflects on how the position and the coaching staffs have changed. [THN]

Loading comments...