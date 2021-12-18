Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

Los Angeles Kings (13-10-5) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (20-7-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 29

Saturday, December 18, 2021 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Coming off a wonderful shorthanded 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Kings Saturday with some new reinforcements added to the mix.

The Canes, who played with just 16 skaters Thursday, recalled Josh Leivo and C.J. Smith on an emergency basis Friday, which will allow Carolina to dress a full roster Saturday night (albeit one still missing six normal starters).

The Hurricanes had to add two more people to COVID protocol Friday, though no more players. Goaltending coach Paul Schonfelder and a member of the support staff were added to the list, joining Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Staal, Steven Lorentz, Seth Jarvis, Ian Cole and a member of the training staff.

The Kings are on a four-game point streak, coming off a 4-1 win in Florida against the Panthers and an overtime loss to the Lightning in Tampa. Los Angeles is dealing with its own, smaller COVID issue, as defenseman Drew Doughty was placed in protocol Thursday. They are also without Andreas Athanasiou, who was placed on IR Thursday with a lower-body injury.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Kings Category Hurricanes Kings Record 20-7-1 13-10-5 Goals/Game 3.21 2.68 Goals Against/Game 2.18 2.54 Shots/Game 32.96 35.14 Face Off Win % 54.2% 53.7% Power Play % (Rank) 21.4% (11th) 18.7% (18th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.3% (2nd) 76.7% (26th) ES Corsi For % 55.78% 52.33% ES PDO 101.50 100.88 PIM/Game 09:30 06:51

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Quick Category Frederik Andersen Jonathan Quick Record 15-5-0 8-5-4 Save % .928 .935 GAA 1.98 2.03

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Cal Petersen Category Antti Raanta Cal Petersen Record 4-2-1 5-5-1 Save % .907 .893 GAA 2.37 3.10

