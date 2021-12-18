Hurricanes’ Sunday game vs. Preds, Tuesday game vs. Bruins postponed

The schedule has been shifted for the Carolina Hurricanes for the next week, as the Canes have had two games postponed due to COVID shutdowns for upcoming opponents.

Both the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators were shut down through the Christmas break Saturday, meaning that Carolina’s Sunday game at home against the Preds and Tuesday game in Boston have been postponed.

The Canes, who have also been dealing with a COVID issue throughout the team themselves, will still play Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings. After Saturday, the Hurricanes’ next game will now be Thursday in Ottawa.