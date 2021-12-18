Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings: Lineups and Game Discussion

Los Angeles Kings (13-10-5) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (20-7-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 29

Saturday, December 18, 2021 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Jewels From The Crown Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will hit the ice again in Raleigh Saturday night against the Kings, this time with the ability to dress 18 skaters as normal.

In case you missed it, the Hurricanes learned Saturday that their next two games have been postponed, but the meeting with the Kings is still on. Josh Leivo and C.J. Smith were called up on an emergency basis Friday, filling out Carolina’s roster that is still without six players on the COVID list.

With Frederik Andersen in net, here’s how the Canes are expected to hit the ice Saturday in PNC Arena:

Nino Niederreiter - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen

C.J. Smith - Andrew Poturalski - Josh Leivo

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Jordan Martinook (lower body), Jalen Chatfield (lower body), Sebastian Aho (COVID), Ian Cole (COVID), Seth Jarvis (COVID), Steven Lorentz (COVID), Jordan Staal (COVID), Andrei Svechnikov (COVID)

The Kings have gotten points in four straight, coming off a win over the Florida Panthers.

Los Angeles took a COVID hit Saturday, as goaltender Cal Petersen joined Drew Doughty in protocol.

With Jonathan Quick in net, here’s how the Kings could line up Saturday based on how they hit the ice against the Panthers:

Adrian Kempe - Anze Kopitar - Dustin Brown

Alex Iafallo - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Carl Grundstrom - Rasmus Kupari - Trevor Moore

Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Olli Maatta - Matt Roy

Christian Wolanin - Mikey Anderson

Tobias Bjornfot - Sean Durzi

Jonathan Quick

Jacob Ingham

Injuries and Scratches: Drew Doughty (COVID), Cal Petersen (COVID)