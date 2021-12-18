Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will hit the ice again in Raleigh Saturday night against the Kings, this time with the ability to dress 18 skaters as normal.
In case you missed it, the Hurricanes learned Saturday that their next two games have been postponed, but the meeting with the Kings is still on. Josh Leivo and C.J. Smith were called up on an emergency basis Friday, filling out Carolina’s roster that is still without six players on the COVID list.
With Frederik Andersen in net, here’s how the Canes are expected to hit the ice Saturday in PNC Arena:
Nino Niederreiter - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen
C.J. Smith - Andrew Poturalski - Josh Leivo
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ethan Bear
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries and Scratches: Jordan Martinook (lower body), Jalen Chatfield (lower body), Sebastian Aho (COVID), Ian Cole (COVID), Seth Jarvis (COVID), Steven Lorentz (COVID), Jordan Staal (COVID), Andrei Svechnikov (COVID)
The Kings have gotten points in four straight, coming off a win over the Florida Panthers.
Los Angeles took a COVID hit Saturday, as goaltender Cal Petersen joined Drew Doughty in protocol.
With Jonathan Quick in net, here’s how the Kings could line up Saturday based on how they hit the ice against the Panthers:
Adrian Kempe - Anze Kopitar - Dustin Brown
Alex Iafallo - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson
Carl Grundstrom - Rasmus Kupari - Trevor Moore
Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev
Olli Maatta - Matt Roy
Christian Wolanin - Mikey Anderson
Tobias Bjornfot - Sean Durzi
Jonathan Quick
Jacob Ingham
Injuries and Scratches: Drew Doughty (COVID), Cal Petersen (COVID)
Loading comments...