Hurricanes at Senators postponed

While COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the NHL (the Hurricanes had another player, Stefan Noesen, added to COVID protocol Saturday), the NHL and NHLPA have agreed not to pause the season for the time being.

However, due to concerns about Canada’s travel restrictions, the league and PA have agreed to suspend cross-border travel from Dec. 20 through the league’s holiday break from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26.

That means the Hurricanes’ game in Ottawa scheduled for Thursday will be postponed. It’s the third postponement for the Hurricanes this week, with Sunday’s home game against Nashville and Tuesday’s game in Boston postponed due to COVID issues for the Predators and Bruins.

The Hurricanes’ next scheduled game is now Monday, Dec. 27 against the Florida Panthers.

The official statement from the league and PA follows: