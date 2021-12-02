Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (15-5-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-14-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 22 Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 7:00 p.m. ET

In case you didn’t realize it, the Ottawa Senators are struggling mightily this season. They’ve lost five straight, have four wins total, and have yet to win consecutive games this season. Their biggest storylines so far this season have been a COVID outbreak, waiving their very expensive goalie, and Brady Tkachuk getting bitten in a fight.

There hasn’t been a lot of talk about the hockey they’re playing, and probably for good reason. The Senators allow the most goals per game in the league, they’re 27th in terms of goals scored, and there don’t seem to be any answers forthcoming from the front office.

Tonight’s game, as well as Saturday’s against Buffalo, should be good tune-ups to make sure everything’s working as planned, particularly on the blue line as they deal with COVID absences, before the Hurricanes head out on a trip through Canada, featuring some tough teams (and also the Canucks). No time like the present to get back on track with a win against a somewhat hapless opponent.

Before the game starts, let’s see how the two teams match up:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Senators Category Hurricanes Senators Record 15-5-1 4-15-1 Goals/Game 3.19 2.40 Goals Against/Game 2.24 3.95 Shots/Game 32.95 28.85 Face Off Win % 53.3% 47.9% Power Play % (Rank) 18.6% (16th) 17.6% (21st) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 87.7% (3rd) 73.4% (28th) ES Corsi For % 55.72% 44.80% ES PDO 101.95 97.82 PIM/Game 09:25 10:39

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Matt Murray Category Frederik Andersen Matt Murray Record 11-5-0 0-5-0 Save % .928 .890 GAA 2.05 3.26

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Anton Forsberg Category Antti Raanta Anton Forsberg Record 3-0-1 1-4-0 Save % .903 .883 GAA 2.36 4.44

