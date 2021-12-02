Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

In case you didn’t realize it, the Ottawa Senators are struggling mightily this season. They’ve lost five straight, have four wins total, and have yet to win consecutive games this season. Their biggest storylines so far this season have been a COVID outbreak, waiving their very expensive goalie, and Brady Tkachuk getting bitten in a fight.
There hasn’t been a lot of talk about the hockey they’re playing, and probably for good reason. The Senators allow the most goals per game in the league, they’re 27th in terms of goals scored, and there don’t seem to be any answers forthcoming from the front office.
Tonight’s game, as well as Saturday’s against Buffalo, should be good tune-ups to make sure everything’s working as planned, particularly on the blue line as they deal with COVID absences, before the Hurricanes head out on a trip through Canada, featuring some tough teams (and also the Canucks). No time like the present to get back on track with a win against a somewhat hapless opponent.
Before the game starts, let’s see how the two teams match up:
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Senators
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Senators
|Record
|15-5-1
|4-15-1
|Goals/Game
|3.19
|2.40
|Goals Against/Game
|2.24
|3.95
|Shots/Game
|32.95
|28.85
|Face Off Win %
|53.3%
|47.9%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|18.6% (16th)
|17.6% (21st)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|87.7% (3rd)
|73.4% (28th)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.72%
|44.80%
|ES PDO
|101.95
|97.82
|PIM/Game
|09:25
|10:39
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Matt Murray
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Matt Murray
|Record
|11-5-0
|0-5-0
|Save %
|.928
|.890
|GAA
|2.05
|3.26
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Anton Forsberg
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Anton Forsberg
|Record
|3-0-1
|1-4-0
|Save %
|.903
|.883
|GAA
|2.36
|4.44
Game Notes
- Drake Batherson, the Seantors’ leading scorer, is set to return to the lineup tonight. He’s been in quarantine for 13 days after testing positive for COVID-19. He has seven goals and nine assists in 15 games. h
- Adam Gaudette, recently claimed off of waivers from Chicago, will likely draw into his second game with the Senators. He’s already stepping into a role on the power play and has moved back to center.
- The depleted blue line for the Hurricanes used Max Lajoie and Jalen Chatfield as reinforcements in the last game. Chatfield, a physical and speedy defenseman in the AHL, made his presence known with five hits in the game against Dallas.
- The Senators have exactly one win on the road.
- Teuvo Teravainen’s next goal will be his 100th career goal.
- Brady Skjei’s next goal will be his 30th career goal. His next assist will be his 100th.
- This is the first time this season the Hurricanes have played Ottawa. The next game is December 23rd.
- The Hurricanes last played the Senators on November 11, 2019, in an 8-2 win. The game winner was scored shorthanded by Sebastian Aho.
