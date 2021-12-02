Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (15-5-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-14-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 22 Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Silver Seven Sens

Welcome to December. The Hurricanes will open this month looking to get back on track after November didn’t exactly end well, with losses in four of five games.

The Hurricanes are, of course, ailing at the moment, having played Monday’s 3-1 loss to Dallas without the entire right side of their blue line with Tony DeAngelo, Brett Pesce and Ethan Bear all in the league’s COVID protocol.

While the Hurricanes got a familiar face back on the ice Thursday morning, with Bear rejoining the group, it looks like reinforcements will have to wait another game, with Brind’Amour saying Bear needs to get in a full practice first.

It also looks like Brind’Amour will make some tweaks to the forward lines going into tonight, and Antti Raanta will start in net.

Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up for this one:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Jesper Fast - Vincent Trocheck - Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen - Jordan Staal - Steven Lorentz

Nino Niederreiter - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin - Ian Cole

Brady Skjei - Jalen Chatfield

Brendan Smith - Max Lajoie

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Injuries and scratches: Derek Stepan (healthy) Ethan Bear (healthy), Brett Pesce (COVID), Tony DeAngelo (COVID)

The Senators will have a different face in the lineup on Thursday night, as Tyler Ennis draws back in, but there’s no word yet on who he will replace.

Anton Forsberg, who briefly spent time as a Hurricane during the 2019-20 season, will start in goal for Ottawa.

*Updated: Here’s how Ottawa will line up:

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson

Tim Stutzle - Nick Paul - Connor Brown

Alex Formenton - Adam Gaudette - Zach Sanford

Chris Tierney - Dylan Gambrell - Tyler Ennis

Thomas Chabot - Artem Zub

Victor Mete - Nikita Zaitsev

Nick Holden - Lassi Thomson

Anton Forsberg

Filip Gustavsson

Scratches and Injuries: Austin Watson (healthy), Michael Del Zotto (healthy), Colin White (shoulder), Erik Brannstrom (hand), Shane Pinto (upper body), Josh Brown (hand)