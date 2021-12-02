Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups and Game Discussion

Welcome to December. The Hurricanes will open this month looking to get back on track after November didn’t exactly end well, with losses in four of five games.
The Hurricanes are, of course, ailing at the moment, having played Monday’s 3-1 loss to Dallas without the entire right side of their blue line with Tony DeAngelo, Brett Pesce and Ethan Bear all in the league’s COVID protocol.
While the Hurricanes got a familiar face back on the ice Thursday morning, with Bear rejoining the group, it looks like reinforcements will have to wait another game, with Brind’Amour saying Bear needs to get in a full practice first.
It also looks like Brind’Amour will make some tweaks to the forward lines going into tonight, and Antti Raanta will start in net.
Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up for this one:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Jesper Fast - Vincent Trocheck - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Jordan Staal - Steven Lorentz
Nino Niederreiter - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jordan Martinook
Jaccob Slavin - Ian Cole
Brady Skjei - Jalen Chatfield
Brendan Smith - Max Lajoie
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and scratches: Derek Stepan (healthy) Ethan Bear (healthy), Brett Pesce (COVID), Tony DeAngelo (COVID)
The Senators will have a different face in the lineup on Thursday night, as Tyler Ennis draws back in, but there’s no word yet on who he will replace.
Anton Forsberg, who briefly spent time as a Hurricane during the 2019-20 season, will start in goal for Ottawa.
*Updated: Here’s how Ottawa will line up:
Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
Tim Stutzle - Nick Paul - Connor Brown
Alex Formenton - Adam Gaudette - Zach Sanford
Chris Tierney - Dylan Gambrell - Tyler Ennis
Thomas Chabot - Artem Zub
Victor Mete - Nikita Zaitsev
Nick Holden - Lassi Thomson
Anton Forsberg
Filip Gustavsson
Scratches and Injuries: Austin Watson (healthy), Michael Del Zotto (healthy), Colin White (shoulder), Erik Brannstrom (hand), Shane Pinto (upper body), Josh Brown (hand)
Loading comments...