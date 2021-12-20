Storm Advisory 12/20/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- The NHL and NHLPA released a statement about continuing play, which also included a note that they were canceling cross-border games until after Christmas.
The @NHLPA and @NHL have agreed to continue the 2021-22 regular-season schedule, with details of that agreement outlined at the link below and in this thread.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 19, 2021
Details: https://t.co/lEKv4lZovh pic.twitter.com/Qxf8XBE7ni
- They also said they expect to come to a decision about the Olympics soon, though nothing has been determined yet
The @NHL / @NHLPA discussion on Olympic participation is ongoing, with a final determination expected in the coming days.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 19, 2021
Details: https://t.co/lEKv4lZovh pic.twitter.com/DAtgXkHoNu
- With their play paused for the weeks, the Hurricanes did some housekeeping with the roster. Andrew Poturalski, C.J. Smith and Josh Leivo were reassigned to Chicago, shortly joined by Jack Drury who was reassigned after the Ottawa game was pushed back.
The #Canes have reassigned a trio of forwards to the @Chicago_Wolves https://t.co/6bYjarpgn7— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 19, 2021
The #Canes have reassigned Jack Drury to the @Chicago_Wolves https://t.co/iE6uNLCKG3— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 19, 2021
- After a scary on-ice incident that sent Dallas’ Tanner Kero off on a stretcher, Kero’s teammate Joe Pavelski got emotional postgame. Chicago’s Brett Connolly was suspended four games for the hit. [Yahoo]
An emotional Joe Pavelski speaking on the Tanner Kero incident. Gave him flashbacks of his scary injury in the 2019 Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Fr64IPUSaK— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 19, 2021
- Paul Maurice resigned his position as the head coach of the Jets, in somewhat surprising news. [The Athletic $]
- Elliotte Friedman got into the NHL’s upcoming Olympic decision. [SN]
Loading comments...