Storm Advisory 12/20/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

The NHL stops cross-border travel, Paul Maurice resigns and some Olympic chatter.

By Alec_Sawyer
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The NHL and NHLPA released a statement about continuing play, which also included a note that they were canceling cross-border games until after Christmas.
  • They also said they expect to come to a decision about the Olympics soon, though nothing has been determined yet
  • With their play paused for the weeks, the Hurricanes did some housekeeping with the roster. Andrew Poturalski, C.J. Smith and Josh Leivo were reassigned to Chicago, shortly joined by Jack Drury who was reassigned after the Ottawa game was pushed back.
  • After a scary on-ice incident that sent Dallas’ Tanner Kero off on a stretcher, Kero’s teammate Joe Pavelski got emotional postgame. Chicago’s Brett Connolly was suspended four games for the hit. [Yahoo]
  • Paul Maurice resigned his position as the head coach of the Jets, in somewhat surprising news. [The Athletic $]
  • Elliotte Friedman got into the NHL’s upcoming Olympic decision. [SN]

