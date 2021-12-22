 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 12/22/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Martin Necas returns to practice, the Olympic dream essentially comes to an end and taking stock of the Metro division at the holiday break

By Cody Hagan
Detroit Red Wings v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Martin Necas returned to practice yesterday in a yellow non-contact jersey after being placed in the concussion protocol following a hit during Saturday’s contest:
  • Multiple sources are now reporting the the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to not send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics. [ESPN]
  • A lament at what has been lost with the NHL bowing out of the Beijing Olympics. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Why the NHL hit pause on the season now, and what comes next. [ESPN]
  • How NHL corporate business has boomed and lifted the league during the pandemic. [The Athletic $]
  • Is the butterfly position causing an abrupt end to goaltenders careers? Ben Bishop, who recently announced his retirement due to a knee injury, believes so. [THN]
  • Reports are indicating the Calgary Flames are backing out of a $550 million dollar deal for a new arena. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Taking stock of the Metro Division heading in to the holiday break. [THN]

