Storm Advisory 12/22/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- Martin Necas returned to practice yesterday in a yellow non-contact jersey after being placed in the concussion protocol following a hit during Saturday’s contest:
Happy hockey boys pic.twitter.com/oeqGENWepg— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 21, 2021
- A couple of promotions inside the Carolina Hurricanes front office:
Personnel News: Carolina Hurricanes promote Mike Forman from VP to chief marketing officer where he'll focus on strategic initiatives.— Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) December 20, 2021
Dan LaTorraca promoted to VP of marketing/brand strategy where he'll oversee marketing ops, retail strategy & larger brand projects/campaigns.
- Multiple sources are now reporting the the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to not send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics. [ESPN]
- A lament at what has been lost with the NHL bowing out of the Beijing Olympics. [Daily Faceoff]
- Why the NHL hit pause on the season now, and what comes next. [ESPN]
- How NHL corporate business has boomed and lifted the league during the pandemic. [The Athletic $]
- Is the butterfly position causing an abrupt end to goaltenders careers? Ben Bishop, who recently announced his retirement due to a knee injury, believes so. [THN]
- Reports are indicating the Calgary Flames are backing out of a $550 million dollar deal for a new arena. [Daily Faceoff]
- Taking stock of the Metro Division heading in to the holiday break. [THN]
Loading comments...