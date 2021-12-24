Storm Advisory 12/24/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: Time to Hit Pause
- Carolina Hurricanes prospect report: December Edition
- ‘Nothing surprises me with this group’: Canes’ organizational depth, resiliency on full display
Reading Assignments
- The National Hockey League has officially announced that they will not be sending players to the 2022 Winter Olympics. [NHL]
- The Hurricanes have announced that they will now accept forms of cryptocurrency on their web-store. [Hurricanes]
- Walt Ruff answers your questions on prospects, outdoor games, and Jack Drury. [Hurricanes]
- Speaking of Walt, he and Scott Burnside did a writers round-table to discuss the state of the Canes so far this season. [Hurricanes]
- Hurricanes Christmas wish lists: What present we’d get coach Rod Brind’Amour and each Carolina player this year. [The Athletic $]
- NSJ 2021 Pro Team of the Year: Hurricanes fall short of ultimate goal, still remain NC’s gold standard. [NSJ]
- Target Field is almost ready for the Winter Classic:
A sprinkling of snow at Target Field... so close to outdoor hockey!
More » https://t.co/PaMPgXKakk#mnwild | #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/nWgRnVPF3d
- At this point the NHL is full-steam ahead with the Winter Classic in Minnesota. [NHL]
- Travel to a land where it’s always 2004 and meet the people who refuse to let EA Sports’ ‘NHL ’04’ die. [The Athletic $]
- How Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, saved Christmas for local couple. [ESPN]
- ‘He likes to poke the bear:’ Brock McGinn shows he’s full of surprises. [DK Sports]
- Lastly, we want to wish everyone out there a very Happy Holidays from all of us here at Canes Country! Eat an extra bite of ham or turkey for us and we look forward to hopefully getting back to some level of normalcy soon!
