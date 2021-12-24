 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 12/24/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Gritty saves the day in Philly, Christmas wish-lists for the Hurricanes, and checking in on the status of the Winter Classic

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The National Hockey League has officially announced that they will not be sending players to the 2022 Winter Olympics. [NHL]
  • The Hurricanes have announced that they will now accept forms of cryptocurrency on their web-store. [Hurricanes]
  • Walt Ruff answers your questions on prospects, outdoor games, and Jack Drury. [Hurricanes]
  • Speaking of Walt, he and Scott Burnside did a writers round-table to discuss the state of the Canes so far this season. [Hurricanes]
  • Hurricanes Christmas wish lists: What present we’d get coach Rod Brind’Amour and each Carolina player this year. [The Athletic $]
  • NSJ 2021 Pro Team of the Year: Hurricanes fall short of ultimate goal, still remain NC’s gold standard. [NSJ]
  • Target Field is almost ready for the Winter Classic:
  • At this point the NHL is full-steam ahead with the Winter Classic in Minnesota. [NHL]
  • Travel to a land where it’s always 2004 and meet the people who refuse to let EA Sports’ ‘NHL ’04’ die. [The Athletic $]
  • How Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, saved Christmas for local couple. [ESPN]
  • ‘He likes to poke the bear:’ Brock McGinn shows he’s full of surprises. [DK Sports]
  • Lastly, we want to wish everyone out there a very Happy Holidays from all of us here at Canes Country! Eat an extra bite of ham or turkey for us and we look forward to hopefully getting back to some level of normalcy soon!

