Storm Advisory 12/27/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Reading Assignments
- The NHL and NHLPA made temporary changes to the CBA Sunday, including the reintroduction of taxi squads
The @NHL, @NHLPA agree to temporary changes to CBA, including reintroduction of taxi squads; three additional games postponed.
Full Details:
- Rod Brind’Amour came in at No. 1 on the News & Observer’s list of influential people in Triangle sports.
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour tops the list of 2021's most influential people in Triangle sports.
Also on the list: Olympians, ADs, coaches and radio personalities.
- A look at Spencer Smallman and why he has meant so much to the Chicago Wolves. [The Hockey Writers]
- What’s on every NHL team’s Christmas wish list. [Yahoo!]
- The IIHF canceled all January tournaments, including the Women’s U18, and the organization got some serious backlash. [Yahoo!]
- Canada’s Owen Power became the first defenseman in team history to record at hat trick at World Juniors Sunday. [SN]
Hattrick Owen Power
- Speaking of World Juniors, we’ll have a Canes’ prospects World Juniors recap each and every day, so make sure to check back for the Day One recap in a little bit.
