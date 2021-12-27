 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 12/27/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

A first for team Canada’s WJC squad, some CBA changes in the NHL and another honor for Rod Brind’Amour.

By Alec_Sawyer

Czechia v Canada: Preliminary Round Group A - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Reading Assignments

  • The NHL and NHLPA made temporary changes to the CBA Sunday, including the reintroduction of taxi squads
  • Rod Brind’Amour came in at No. 1 on the News & Observer’s list of influential people in Triangle sports.
  • A look at Spencer Smallman and why he has meant so much to the Chicago Wolves. [The Hockey Writers]
  • What’s on every NHL team’s Christmas wish list. [Yahoo!]
  • The IIHF canceled all January tournaments, including the Women’s U18, and the organization got some serious backlash. [Yahoo!]
  • Canada’s Owen Power became the first defenseman in team history to record at hat trick at World Juniors Sunday. [SN]
  • Speaking of World Juniors, we’ll have a Canes’ prospects World Juniors recap each and every day, so make sure to check back for the Day One recap in a little bit.

