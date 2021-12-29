 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 12/29/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Brad Marchand sounds off on the NHL, Canada continues to make life difficult, and another Hurricanes game gets postponed

By Cody Hagan
new
Calgary Flames v Boston Bruins Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The NHL has announced another round of postponements mostly affecting Canadian teams due to arena capacity restrictions. This impacts the Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs game originally scheduled for Monday, January 3rd. [CBC]
  • Stricter regulations in Canada is making it more difficult for the NHL to resume play like other major sports leagues. It’s reached a point where it’s difficult to understand the Canadian government’s handling of the situation and some NHL players sounded off on just that. [ESPN]
  • The Hurricanes have recalled Alex Lyon to their taxi squad. He figures to backup Antti Raanta should there be any games before Frederik Andersen can return. [Hurricanes]
  • Brad Marchand, love him or hate him, makes a great point about the NHL pulling out of the Olympics:
  • The most indispensable players for all 32 teams. [ESPN]
  • With a low of minus-15 degrees expected in Minnesota, the NHL has no plans to change the Winter Classic. [NHL]
  • Emergency goalies stay ready to fulfill NHL dreams at moment’s notice. [NHL]

