Storm Advisory 12/29/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- The NHL has announced another round of postponements mostly affecting Canadian teams due to arena capacity restrictions. This impacts the Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs game originally scheduled for Monday, January 3rd. [CBC]
- Stricter regulations in Canada is making it more difficult for the NHL to resume play like other major sports leagues. It’s reached a point where it’s difficult to understand the Canadian government’s handling of the situation and some NHL players sounded off on just that. [ESPN]
- The Hurricanes have recalled Alex Lyon to their taxi squad. He figures to backup Antti Raanta should there be any games before Frederik Andersen can return. [Hurricanes]
- Brad Marchand, love him or hate him, makes a great point about the NHL pulling out of the Olympics:
December 28, 2021
