Storm Advisory 12/3/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- Both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators released their Stadium Series jerseys yesterday and they are interesting to say the least:
Let’s take a closer look. pic.twitter.com/UC8rXDlxJa— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 2, 2021
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021
The primary crest pays tribute to the fans with the SMASHVILLE mark, and the look was inspired by letterpress music posters which are part of Nashville's rich history.
>> https://t.co/AK3IoFl1Yj pic.twitter.com/QP0fQ0rHnj
- A report from Forbes indicated the Arizona Coyotes are going up for sale with the intent to move the team to Houston. As of yesterday the Coyotes vehemently denied this report. [ESPN]
- Jack Eichel has begun skating with the Vegas Golden Knights following his neck surgery. [NHL]
- The Buffalo Sabres have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks. [THN]
- ‘Kind of surreal’: How college student Jett Alexander became the Avalanche’s temporary emergency backup goalie. [The Athletic $]
- Team Canada has announced a roster of 35 players it plans to invite to the World Junior training camp including Hurricanes prospect Ronan Seeley. [NHL]
- Insider Trading touches on the interest in Ben Chiarot, the situation in Arizona, and the Jack Hughes deal. [TSN]
Loading comments...