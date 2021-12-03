 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 12/3/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Tampa and Nashville unveil their Stadium Series jerseys, Jack Eichel returns to the ice, and could the Coyotes be up for sell with the intent to move the team to Houston?

By Cody Hagan

Boston Bruins v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • A report from Forbes indicated the Arizona Coyotes are going up for sale with the intent to move the team to Houston. As of yesterday the Coyotes vehemently denied this report. [ESPN]
  • Jack Eichel has begun skating with the Vegas Golden Knights following his neck surgery. [NHL]
  • The Buffalo Sabres have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks. [THN]
  • ‘Kind of surreal’: How college student Jett Alexander became the Avalanche’s temporary emergency backup goalie. [The Athletic $]
  • Team Canada has announced a roster of 35 players it plans to invite to the World Junior training camp including Hurricanes prospect Ronan Seeley. [NHL]
  • Insider Trading touches on the interest in Ben Chiarot, the situation in Arizona, and the Jack Hughes deal. [TSN]

