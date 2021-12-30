Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

Montreal Canadiens (7-21-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (21-7-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 30

Thursday, December 30, 2021 — 7:00 p.m. ET

In the words of the great Etta James: At last, My love has come along, My lonely days are over.

The Carolina Hurricanes will play hockey once again Thursday night, 12 days since they last laced up the skates against another team. The good news for the Canes is that the roster is mostly back, as Frederik Andersen, Brendan Smith and Jesper Fast remain on the COVID protocol list that at one time had 12 people on it for the Canes.

A refresher on how things were going for the Hurricanes: Carolina is on a two-game winning streak and has won six of its last seven games. In the month of December (which was originally supposed to feature 14 games) the Canes are 6-2-0.

Thursday they will welcome in the Canadiens, who are, well, bad. Montreal has just seven wins on the season. The Habs are coming off an overtime loss to the Lightning Tuesday, and they’ve won just one of their eight games in the month of December.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Canadiens Category Hurricanes Canadiens Record 21-7-1 7-21-4 Goals/Game 3.28 2.19 Goals Against/Game 2.14 3.56 Shots/Game 32.97 29.47 Face Off Win % 54.4% 48.0% Power Play % (Rank) 22.5% (10th) 12.0% (32nd) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.7% (2nd) 72.7% (29th) ES Corsi For % 55.58% 48.37% ES PDO 101.79 98.00 PIM/Game 09:22 09:18

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Sam Montembeault Category Frederik Andersen Sam Montembeault Record 16-5-0 1-4-2 Save % .930 .892 GAA 1.93 3.83

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Cayden Primeau Category Antti Raanta Cayden Primeau Record 4-2-1 1-2-0 Save % .907 .904 GAA 2.37 3.64

*A note on the tables: Obviously Frederik Andersen is still in protocol, and Alex Lyon is on the taxi squad, but it’s easier said than done to change it up there. Lyon is 1-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .931 Save %.

Game Notes