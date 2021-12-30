Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Lineups and Game Discussion

Montreal Canadiens (7-21-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (21-7-1) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 30

Thursday, December 30, 2021 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Eyes On The Prize Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

They’re baaaaack! After a 12-day break due to the NHL’s COVID pause, the Hurricanes return to action at home tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Hurricanes will be getting a plethora of reinforcements back in their lineup, with everyone who was on the COVID protocol list prior to the break returning. The Hurricanes will be without their No. 1 goalie, as Frederik Andersen is now in the protocol, along with defenseman Brendan Smith. It figures to be Antti Raanta’s crease until Andersen can return.

Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up tonight:

Nino Niederreiter - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

Steven Lorentz - Derek Stepan - Jesper Fast - Stefan Noesen*

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Antti Raanta

Alex Lyon

* one of the forwards listed on the fourth line will be a healthy scratch.

Injuries: Jordan Martinook, Jalen Chatfield

COVID-19 Protocol: Frederik Andersen, Brendan Smith

Unlike the Hurricanes, Montreal remains ravaged by COVID. The Habs will get Artturi Lehkonen back tonight, but will add two more players to the protocol, bringing their total number to 12.

Stay tuned for more information on Montreal’s lineup as puck drop approaches.