Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Lineups and Game Discussion

They’re baaaaack! After a 12-day break due to the NHL’s COVID pause, the Hurricanes return to action at home tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.
The Hurricanes will be getting a plethora of reinforcements back in their lineup, with everyone who was on the COVID protocol list prior to the break returning. The Hurricanes will be without their No. 1 goalie, as Frederik Andersen is now in the protocol, along with defenseman Brendan Smith. It figures to be Antti Raanta’s crease until Andersen can return.
Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up tonight:
Nino Niederreiter - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
Steven Lorentz - Derek Stepan - Jesper Fast - Stefan Noesen*
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear
Antti Raanta
Alex Lyon
* one of the forwards listed on the fourth line will be a healthy scratch.
Injuries: Jordan Martinook, Jalen Chatfield
COVID-19 Protocol: Frederik Andersen, Brendan Smith
Unlike the Hurricanes, Montreal remains ravaged by COVID. The Habs will get Artturi Lehkonen back tonight, but will add two more players to the protocol, bringing their total number to 12.
Stay tuned for more information on Montreal’s lineup as puck drop approaches.
