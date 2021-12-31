 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 12/31/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Adios 2021, Hello 2022

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • With his two assists last night against the Montreal Canadiens, Sebastian Aho made history:
  • LeBrun: No regrets. Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell on Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s offer sheet and an ‘unbelievably slow start’. [The Athletic $]
  • The NHL has updated its COVID protocol to be more in line with the NFL and NBA, which allows players to get back on the ice faster. [ESPN]
  • Understanding what happened to the 2022 IIHF Wold Junior Championship that was canceled due to COVID. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Due to new rules in Ontario, the Maple Leafs and Senators will be playing with just 1,000 spectators for the foreseeable future. [Sporting News]
  • In order to revive the season, the NHL must dictate COVID terms to Canada. [TRIB]
  • Behind the making of the 2022 Winter Classic: From heating the ice to recycling Christmas trees. [The Athletic $]
  • An update on the Chicago Wolves:

