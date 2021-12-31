Storm Advisory 12/31/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Raanta, special teams excellence shoot Canes past Habs
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Teravainen, Raanta on 4-0 win over Canadiens
Reading Assignments
- With his two assists last night against the Montreal Canadiens, Sebastian Aho made history:
Sebastian Aho of the @Canes accumulated two assists through 40 minutes tonight.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 31, 2021
He has multiple points in each of his last six games played dating to Dec. 2 (5-9—14). #NHLStats: https://t.co/IhldVsoQI9 pic.twitter.com/fht3J0PgL3
- LeBrun: No regrets. Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell on Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s offer sheet and an ‘unbelievably slow start’. [The Athletic $]
- The NHL has updated its COVID protocol to be more in line with the NFL and NBA, which allows players to get back on the ice faster. [ESPN]
- Understanding what happened to the 2022 IIHF Wold Junior Championship that was canceled due to COVID. [Daily Faceoff]
- Due to new rules in Ontario, the Maple Leafs and Senators will be playing with just 1,000 spectators for the foreseeable future. [Sporting News]
- In order to revive the season, the NHL must dictate COVID terms to Canada. [TRIB]
- Behind the making of the 2022 Winter Classic: From heating the ice to recycling Christmas trees. [The Athletic $]
- An update on the Chicago Wolves:
Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the @Chicago_Wolves and @goicehogs, their games have been postponed through this weekend.— AHL Communications (@AHLPR) December 30, 2021
Details: https://t.co/d0AjrPCBIu pic.twitter.com/3TlH9Q4CeA
Loading comments...