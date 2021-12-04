 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

The Canes, on a three-game losing skid, are in desperate need of a win, as they welcome the Buffalo Sabres into PNC Arena.

By Alec_Sawyer
NHL: NOV 14 Hurricanes at Sabres Photo by John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (15-6-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-12-3)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 23
Saturday, December 4, 2021 — 7:30 p.m. ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Die By The Blade

It wasn’t the best start to the month of December for the Carolina Hurricanes, as they faltered at home in a 3-2 loss to the conference bottom dwellers in the Ottawa Senators.

In total, Carolina has now lost three straight games and five of their last six. Saturday night, the Canes will get to run it back again against another struggling side, as the 8-12-3 Buffalo Sabres come to Raleigh with the Hurricanes desperately needing to right to the ship.

Saturday could mark the return of Ethan Bear to the lineup for the Canes, as the first-pairing defenseman has practiced with the team the last few days after missing a good chunk of time in COVID protocol.

That’s not to say the Canes won’t be missing some pieces, as Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce remain in COVID protocol and Jordan Martinook looks like he could miss some time with an ankle injury.

Vital Statistics

Category Hurricanes Sabres
Record 15-6-1 8-12-3
Goals/Game 3.14 2.91
Goals Against/Game 2.27 3.65
Shots/Game 33.68 29.13
Face Off Win % 53.7% 45.6%
Power Play % (Rank) 18.9% (15th) 20.0% (13th)
Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.1% (3rd) 78.3% (24th)
ES Corsi For % 55.98% 48.32%
ES PDO 101.24 99.60
PIM/Game 09:16 07:21

Goaltender #1

Category Frederik Andersen Craig Anderson
Record 11-5-0 4-2-0
Save % .928 .921
GAA 2.05 2.49

Goaltender #2

Category Antti Raanta Dustin Tokarski
Record 3-1-1 4-5-3
Save % .894 .903
GAA 2.49 3.28

Game Notes

  • It’s been a really, really long time since these two sides have played. The last time the Canes hit the ice against Buffalo was Nov. 14, 2019.
  • In the all-time series, Carolina’s record against the Sabres is 85-96-18-6. That record is much better in PNC Arena at 21-11-1-2.
  • A good note for the Canes: Carolina is 10-0-0 in its last 10 games against the Sabres. That’s the third-longest active winning streak for any NHL team over another (Boston has won 16 straight against the Coyotes, the Devils have won 11 straight over the Canucks).
  • Teuvo Teravainen finally scored his 100th NHL goal in the loss to Ottawa, but there’s still another milestone in sight for the Canes. Brady Skjei is just one assist shy of 100.

