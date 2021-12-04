Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (15-6-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-12-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 23

Saturday, December 4, 2021 — 7:30 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Die By The Blade Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

It wasn’t the best start to the month of December for the Carolina Hurricanes, as they faltered at home in a 3-2 loss to the conference bottom dwellers in the Ottawa Senators.

In total, Carolina has now lost three straight games and five of their last six. Saturday night, the Canes will get to run it back again against another struggling side, as the 8-12-3 Buffalo Sabres come to Raleigh with the Hurricanes desperately needing to right to the ship.

Saturday could mark the return of Ethan Bear to the lineup for the Canes, as the first-pairing defenseman has practiced with the team the last few days after missing a good chunk of time in COVID protocol.

That’s not to say the Canes won’t be missing some pieces, as Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce remain in COVID protocol and Jordan Martinook looks like he could miss some time with an ankle injury.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Sabres Category Hurricanes Sabres Record 15-6-1 8-12-3 Goals/Game 3.14 2.91 Goals Against/Game 2.27 3.65 Shots/Game 33.68 29.13 Face Off Win % 53.7% 45.6% Power Play % (Rank) 18.9% (15th) 20.0% (13th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.1% (3rd) 78.3% (24th) ES Corsi For % 55.98% 48.32% ES PDO 101.24 99.60 PIM/Game 09:16 07:21

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Craig Anderson Category Frederik Andersen Craig Anderson Record 11-5-0 4-2-0 Save % .928 .921 GAA 2.05 2.49

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Dustin Tokarski Category Antti Raanta Dustin Tokarski Record 3-1-1 4-5-3 Save % .894 .903 GAA 2.49 3.28

Game Notes